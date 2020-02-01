By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vanish Oxi Action Stain Remover Spray 500 Ml

4.5(25)Write a review
£ 4.50
£9.00/litre

Product Description

  • www.rbeuroinfo.com
  • An A.I.S.E. voluntary sustainability initiative
  • www.cleanright.eu
  • www.happier-homes.com
  • Vanish Gold is super-boosted and fast-acting. From the ones you can clearly see to the tougher ones that may be hidden deep in the fabric, providing astonishing results in as little as 30 seconds.
  • You choose how to use this versatile stain remover spray; in wash, pre-treat or to soak your fabrics.
  • Do not use on wool, silk, leather, finished or coated surfaces - for example wood and metal.
  • Energy lift
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Contains 5%-15% Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agent, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Anionic Surfactants, Perfume

Storage

Keep only in original container

Produce of

Made in Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use
  • Open, Spray, Wash
  • For best results treat the stain as soon as possible and apply on both sides.
  • Spray directly onto tough stains!
  • Usage Advice
  • Always follow washing instructions on garment or fabric care label.
  • Spray on stains, rub gently, let it work for 1-5 minutes, then wash as usual
  • Safe on colours & whites when used in accordance with manufacturer's instructions.
  • Check for colour fastness by testing the product on an inconspicuous or hidden area of the fabric. Rinse and allow to dry.
  • Do not use on wool, silk or leather.
  • Do not use on finished or coated surfaces - for example wood, metals etc.
  • Do not spray the product on fabrics with metal fasteners, and/or flame resistant finishes.
  • Do not use on garments recommended for dry-clean only.
  • Do not expose pre-treated or soaked garments to sources of direct heat or direct sunlight before washing or rinsing thoroughly.
  • Do not leave the product to dry on the garment (maximum 5 minutes contact time).

Warnings

  • VANISH OXI ACTION Spray Fabric Stain Remover:
  • Causes serious eye irritation
  • May be corrosive to metals
  • Keep out of reach of children
  • IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: get medical advice/attention
  • IF SWALLOWED: call a doctor if you feel unwell.
  • If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand
  • Do not breathe spray.
  • Wash hands after use.
  • For sensitive skin, the use of gloves is recommended
  • Do not mix with other products.
  • WARNING

Recycling info

Pump. Recyclable

Return to

  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • U.K.: PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • 0845 7697079
  • R.O.I.: Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • 01 661 7318
  • www.vanish.co.uk

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

25 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Can't live without it!

5 stars

I absolutely swear by Vanish and the prewash stain remover! Since having my first child, I always have one in my cleaning cupboard and I would be lost without it. It really does get the most stubborn stains out, even from white t-shirt and sheets. I definitely recommend this product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Red wine GONE!

5 stars

I used this after my partner had red wine dropped down his suit shirt at an event. As soon as he got got home, I did as it said on the bottle and sprayed it on both sides, let it soaked and popped it into the wash. It came out brand new! So happy with this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Removes stains

4 stars

I've been using this for the last few weeks as I struggle to get stains out of some of the families clothes - especially my sons football kit. You just need to spray this on the stains prior to washing and then wash the clothes as normal. It's very easy to use and is highly effective. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does a good job

4 stars

I thought I'd try the Vanish stain remover as the line is known for good results. The spray is easy to use - it comes out very foamy and goes directly where you aim it. A little rubbing and pop it in the wash. I've had varying results with this product. I used it on a pair of white joggers splashed with mud, a white t-shirt splashed with mud and a work shirt with a tomato sauce stain. The stains came out wonderfully on the joggers and work shirt, and pretty well on the t-shirt. Overall pretty happy with it and will use it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Baby stains gone in a flash

4 stars

This is fantastic. I used this on my baby's bibs and t-shirts that had food stains, a quick spray before washing and the stains were gone. I can't believe how good this is. I also used this on a grass stain and it was gone . This is a must have if you have kids , it is absolutely magic . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really works

5 stars

This stuff is fab! I have 3 children and they spill food on themselves all the time and now I don't need to worry as a spray of this pre-treat spray I know that it is going to come out when washed. It's really easy to use and the spray goes directly to the area needed with no mess. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Stains? What stains?

4 stars

This product is so simple to use and very effective. It seems to remove all types of stains. All I needed to do was spray and leave for around 30 minutes and then wash the items in the normal way. It's in a convenient spray bottle although i wish companies would fund a better recyclable way of packaging things. I will reuse the bottle though for something else. The packing is bright and recognizable as a vanish product and it's a good size bottle. Very happy with this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Worked

4 stars

I've only used it once but it was easy, straightforward and, most importantly, it worked! I used it on a yellow top with a small coffee stain. I followed the instructions exactly and it wasn't difficult. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant

5 stars

This is my most trusted product for stain removals. It is so easy to use. Just spray it on any stain on your clothing you wish to remove before you put the clothes into the machine. It works magically on the stain on the collar of husband's shirts, coffee/juice spills and muddy stain little ones achieved after playing at the park. Simply no hand wash is required! Brilliant! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

very good at stain removal

4 stars

this vanish oxi action stain remover is good, easy to use and just spray, rub the clothes and leave the dirt or stain to lift for a few minuets, i have used this on whites and colored clothes and has been fine on both. Our son always comes home with tomato sauce stains from pre school and this is great for removing them and you can just spray in the effected area so you dont need to use it on the whole garnent [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 25 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

