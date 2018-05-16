Imodium Ibs Relief 6'S

- IMODIUM® IBS Relief soft gel capsules are designed to help you take back control of your IBS diarrhoea by slowing down your digestion and restoring your body's natural rhythm.
- IMODIUM® IBS Relief acts within one hour to effectively relieve diarrhoea caused by IBS and can provide short-term diarrhoea relief. The capsules are soft and designed to be easy-to-swallow.
- - IMODIUM® IBS Relief is designed to be easy to swallow and works by slowing down your digestion and returning it to its normal rhythm.
- - Effective IBS diarrhoea relief in a calming liquid capsule
- - IMODIUM® IBS capsules can provide fast diarrhoea relief in under 1 hour, this helps to restore the absorption of fluids into your body.
- - 1 in 2 IBS sufferers experience diarrhoea.* Why leave it untreated when you can relieve diarrhoea, and help reduce the loss of fluids and salts that can leave you feeling weak and tired.
- *Hungin et al. The prevalence, patterns and impact of irritable bowel syndrome: an international survey of 40,000 subjects. Aliment Pharmacol Ther2003; 17:643-650
- - Contains Loperamide
Information
Ingredients
Each Soft Capsule contains 2mg Loperamide Hydrochloride, Also contains Soya Lecithin
Storage
Do not store above 25°C. Keep the blister in the original carton to protect the capsules from light.
Preparation and Usage
- Dosage: For oral use only. Swallow whole with water. Do not chew.
- IBS diarrhoea, previously diagnosed by a doctor:
- Adults aged 18 years and over: Take 2 capsules to start treatment. Take 1 capsule after each loose bowel movement, or as previously advised by a doctor, up to a maximum of 6 capsules per day. You can use this medicine for up to 2 weeks for repeated attacks, but do not take for any one attack lasting longer than 48 hours. If your symptoms change, worsen or are not improved after 2 weeks, consult your doctor.
- Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before use.
- Short-term diarrhoea:
- Adults and children over 12 years: Take 2 capsules to start treatment. Take 1 capsule after each loose bowel movement, up to a maximum of 6 capsules per day. If your diarrhoea lasts for more than 48 hours, consult your doctor. Not recommended for children under 12 years.
Warnings
- Keep out of sight and reach of children.
Name and address
- 50-100 Holmers Farm Way,
- High Wycombe,
- HP12 4EG.
Return to
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
6 x Capsules
Safety information
Keep out of sight and reach of children.
