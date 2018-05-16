By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nandos Peri Peri Marinade Mango & Lime 270G

Nandos Peri Peri Marinade Mango & Lime 270G
£ 2.00
£0.74/100g

Product Description

  • Peri-Peri Marinade Mango & Lime
  • Tasty tips: nandos.co.uk/sauces
  • Fruity but fiery. Peri-Peri (African Bird's Eye Chilli) meets sweet mango and fresh lime in this exotic mix for meat.
  • Delicious things come to these who wait... For the best experience, pour at least half of this bottle over 500g of chicken or meat and let it spend the night bathing in Peri-Peri goodness. When you're ready, barbecue, grill or cook to your heart's content. For a real Peri-Peri punch, add an extra coat (or two) while cooking.
  • Colour may vary due to the nature of some ingredients.
  • Chilli rating - mild
  • Perfect for chicken
  • Shared with love
  • No looking back
  • Gluten-free
  • No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 270g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Mango Puree (10%), Lemon (Puree and Concentrate), Onion Puree, Dextrose, Sunflower Seed Oil, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Lactate, Lactic Acid), Garlic Puree, Lime Juice (from Concentrate), Salt, Distilled Vinegar, Thickener (Modified Corn Starch), Red Bell Pepper, Spices, Mango Powder, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Refrigerate once opened and use within 3 weeks.Best Before: See Date Printed on Neck.

Produce of

Born in South Africa. Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use. The bottle too.

Number of uses

Servings per bottle: 13; Serving size: 20 g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Importer address

  • All About Food,
  • The Tree House,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Return to

  • All About Food,
  • The Tree House,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.
  • grocery@nandos.co.uk

Net Contents

270g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAverage Quantity per 100 gAverage Quantity per Serving
Energy 668 kJ /134 kJ /
-159 kcal32 kcal
Fat 5.9 g1.2 g
of which saturates 0.7 g0.1 g
Carbohydrate 26.9 g5.4 g
of which sugars 13.4 g2.7 g
Protein 0.7 g0.1 g
Salt 1.6 g0.3 g

