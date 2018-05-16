Nandos Peri Peri Marinade Mango & Lime 270G

Product Description
- Peri-Peri Marinade Mango & Lime
- Tasty tips: nandos.co.uk/sauces
- Fruity but fiery. Peri-Peri (African Bird's Eye Chilli) meets sweet mango and fresh lime in this exotic mix for meat.
- Delicious things come to these who wait... For the best experience, pour at least half of this bottle over 500g of chicken or meat and let it spend the night bathing in Peri-Peri goodness. When you're ready, barbecue, grill or cook to your heart's content. For a real Peri-Peri punch, add an extra coat (or two) while cooking.
- Colour may vary due to the nature of some ingredients.
- Chilli rating - mild
- Perfect for chicken
- Gluten-free
- No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Halal
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 270g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Mango Puree (10%), Lemon (Puree and Concentrate), Onion Puree, Dextrose, Sunflower Seed Oil, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Lactate, Lactic Acid), Garlic Puree, Lime Juice (from Concentrate), Salt, Distilled Vinegar, Thickener (Modified Corn Starch), Red Bell Pepper, Spices, Mango Powder, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Refrigerate once opened and use within 3 weeks.Best Before: See Date Printed on Neck.
Produce of
Born in South Africa. Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use. The bottle too.
Number of uses
Servings per bottle: 13; Serving size: 20 g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Importer address
- All About Food,
- The Tree House,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
Return to
- All About Food,
- The Tree House,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
- grocery@nandos.co.uk
Net Contents
270g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Average Quantity per 100 g
|Average Quantity per Serving
|Energy
|668 kJ /
|134 kJ /
|-
|159 kcal
|32 kcal
|Fat
|5.9 g
|1.2 g
|of which saturates
|0.7 g
|0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|26.9 g
|5.4 g
|of which sugars
|13.4 g
|2.7 g
|Protein
|0.7 g
|0.1 g
|Salt
|1.6 g
|0.3 g
