Rock Face Moisturiser 100Ml

Rock Face Moisturiser 100Ml
£ 5.00
£5.00/100ml

Product Description

  • All Weather Moisturiser
  • To smooth and soften your skin. Containing an anti-pollutant derived from Shea Butter to help improve environmental defence, Guarana extract to help energise your skin, antioxidants to help reduce UV impacts plus other cooling and moisturising ingredients.
  • Rockface™, the high performance range for men.
  • Combats the elements
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Paraffinum Liquidum, Cetyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Palmitic Acid, Glycerin, Stearic Acid, PEG-30 Stearate, Parfum, Dimethicone, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Lactate, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Xanthan Gum, Tocopheryl Acetate, Butylene Glycol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citric Acid, Limonene, Paullinia Cupana Seed Extract, Linalool, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Butyrospermum Parkii Seedcake Extract

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • To use: Dispense a small amount onto hands and massage into the face.

Warnings

  • WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH THE EYES. DO NOT APPLY TO BROKEN OR IRRITATED SKIN. DISCONTINUE USE IF IRRITATION OCCURS. KEEP OUT OF THE REACH OF CHILDREN.

Recycling info

Tube. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • WCP.ME Ltd,
  • Distribution Centre,
  • ST4 2HX.

Return to

  • www.rockface4men.com

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

A little harder to rub in than some competitors bu

4 stars

A little harder to rub in than some competitors but it does the job and has a lovely fresh smell.

