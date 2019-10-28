Tesco Sweet Chiili Chicken Noodle Salad 240G
- Energy1364kJ 323kcal16%
- Fat4.3g6%
- Saturates0.5g3%
- Sugars12.2g14%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 568kJ / 134kcal
Product Description
- Cooked egg noodles in sweet chilli dressing with cooked spicy chicken breast and vegetables.
- Sweet & Aromatic Our chefs have developed recipes using carefully selected ingredients to create vibrant salads which are full of flavour.
- Sweet & Aromatic
- Pack size: 240g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Cooked Egg Noodles, Chicken Breast (11%), Water, Red Pepper, Sugar, Lime Juice, Rice Wine Vinegar, Carrot, Spinach, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Coriander, Red Wine Vinegar, Salt, Red Chilli Purée, Soya Bean, Wheat Flour, Smoked Paprika, Red Chilli, Cumin, Lime Leaf, Lemon Grass, Oregano, Colour (Paprika Extract), Chilli Powder, Sunflower Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice.
Cooked Egg Noodles contains: Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Firming Agents (Potassium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Turmeric, Paprika.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the EU
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Check Locally
Return to
Net Contents
240g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (240g)
|Energy
|568kJ / 134kcal
|1364kJ / 323kcal
|Fat
|1.8g
|4.3g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|22.5g
|54.0g
|Sugars
|5.1g
|12.2g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|3.1g
|Protein
|6.4g
|15.4g
|Salt
|0.4g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
