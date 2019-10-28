By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sweet Chiili Chicken Noodle Salad 240G

Tesco Sweet Chiili Chicken Noodle Salad 240G
£ 2.40
£1.00/100g

Offer

Each pack (240g)
Product Description

  • Cooked egg noodles in sweet chilli dressing with cooked spicy chicken breast and vegetables.
  • Sweet & Aromatic Our chefs have developed recipes using carefully selected ingredients to create vibrant salads which are full of flavour.
  • Sweet & Aromatic
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Cooked Egg Noodles, Chicken Breast (11%), Water, Red Pepper, Sugar, Lime Juice, Rice Wine Vinegar, Carrot, Spinach, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Coriander, Red Wine Vinegar, Salt, Red Chilli Purée, Soya Bean, Wheat Flour, Smoked Paprika, Red Chilli, Cumin, Lime Leaf, Lemon Grass, Oregano, Colour (Paprika Extract), Chilli Powder, Sunflower Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice.

Cooked Egg Noodles contains: Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Firming Agents (Potassium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Turmeric, Paprika.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the EU

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

240g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (240g)
Energy568kJ / 134kcal1364kJ / 323kcal
Fat1.8g4.3g
Saturates0.2g0.5g
Carbohydrate22.5g54.0g
Sugars5.1g12.2g
Fibre1.3g3.1g
Protein6.4g15.4g
Salt0.4g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

