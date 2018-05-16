Natco Mung Dal Yellow 1Kg

Product Description
- Split and dehusked mung beans, which cook to a creamy, smooth consistency.
- Naturally low in fat, high in fibre and rich in protein
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 1kg
Information
Allergy Information
- Packed in a factory that handles Nuts in a separate area
Storage
Once opened, store in an airtight container in a cool dry place.Use within 6 months of opening.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Rinse dal thoroughly and drain (no need to soak). Cover with fresh water, bring to the boil and simmer for 15-20 mins until tender.
Caution: Do not eat raw.
Produce of
Produce of more than one country
Name and address
- Natco Foods Ltd.,
- Buckingham,
- MK18 1TB,
- UK.
Return to
- Guarantee
- If you are not completely satisfied with this product please return the pack and the contents, stating where and when purchased. Your statutory rights are unaffected. Applies within the U.K. only.
- Natco Foods Ltd.,
- Buckingham,
- MK18 1TB,
- UK.
- Fax: +44(0)1280 825 431
- Email: info@natcofoods.com
- www.natcofoods.com
Net Contents
1kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (uncooked)
|Energy
|1452kJ/347Kcal
|Protein
|23.9g
|Carbohydrates
|62.6g
|of which Sugars
|6.6g
|Fat
|1.2g
|of which Saturates
|0.4g
|Fibre
|16.3g
|Sodium
|0.01g
