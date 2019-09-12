By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Watermelon Fingers 90G

£ 0.60
£6.67/kg

Offer

Each pack as sold
Product Description

  • Watermelon.
  • Crisp and refreshing
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may contain (fruit) pips.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

90g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy139kJ / 33kcal125kJ / 30kcal
Fat<0.5g<0.5g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate6.9g6.2g
Sugars6.9g6.2g
Fibre0.5g<0.5g
Protein<0.5g<0.5g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g

Safety information

Caution: This product may contain (fruit) pips.

6 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Wonderful fruit.

5 stars

Absolutly wonderful, I have never tasted watermelon before, so thought I would start small fingers, very good value, cant wate to purchase a whole one.

Never ripe

2 stars

I have tried these a few times hoping I will get a packet that has ripe melon but it has always been hard and full of seeds. Very disappointed

Juicy mellons

5 stars

Ronseal does what it says on the tin ...... Great for lunch box for fishing .

Excellent UK grown watermelon

5 stars

Out of interest I looked on the packet to see where in the world this came from, and was amazed and pleased the watermelon was actually produced in the UK. It was very good and will be looking out for UK grown watermelon from now on.

Perfect size

5 stars

An excellent way to get part of my five a day. One packet equals one portion with no need to store or cut. Whole melon!

I bought 3 packs to get offer. One pack contained

2 stars

I bought 3 packs to get offer. One pack contained only 3 fingers instead of 4. Some fingers were edible, others were much too hard to eat and had to be thrown. Regards, H.

