Tesco Watermelon Fingers 90G

Wonderful fruit.
Absolutly wonderful, I have never tasted watermelon before, so thought I would start small fingers, very good value, cant wate to purchase a whole one.
Never ripe
I have tried these a few times hoping I will get a packet that has ripe melon but it has always been hard and full of seeds. Very disappointed
Juicy mellons
Ronseal does what it says on the tin ...... Great for lunch box for fishing .
Excellent UK grown watermelon
Out of interest I looked on the packet to see where in the world this came from, and was amazed and pleased the watermelon was actually produced in the UK. It was very good and will be looking out for UK grown watermelon from now on.
Perfect size
An excellent way to get part of my five a day. One packet equals one portion with no need to store or cut. Whole melon!
I bought 3 packs to get offer. One pack contained only 3 fingers instead of 4. Some fingers were edible, others were much too hard to eat and had to be thrown. Regards, H.