Nivea Men Moisturiser 150Ml

5(1)Write a review
Nivea Men Moisturiser 150Ml
£ 5.00
£3.34/100ml
  • A creme especially made for men, suitable for face, body and hands: NIVEA MEN CREME.
  • Cares and hydrates the skin and prevents it from drying out.
  • Non-greasy, non-sticky and absorbs quickly.
  • Suitable for face, body, hands
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat, Cetyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Stearyl Alcohol, Cera Microcristallina, Palmitic Acid, Stearic Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium Carbomer, Myristic Acid, Arachidic Acid, Oleic Acid, Dimethicone, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Geraniol, Paraffinum Liquidum, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Recycling info

Tin. Aluminium

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

150ml ℮

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

My only creme

5 stars

This is the only creme I like to use. Nice smell, smooth and not too thick.

