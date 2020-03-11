Bulldog Protective Moisturiser 100Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Protective Moisturiser
- Hydrating moisturiser with 9 essential oils, aloe vera, green tea and a broad spectrum SPF15.
- Bulldog is man's best friend.
- Man's Best Friend
- Is there anything more protective than a mother's love for a baby son who is under from an evil wizard? Perhaps this moisturiser, but sadly we will never know.
- Be loyal to your skin. Our products never contain artificial colours, synthetic fragrances, or ingredients from animal sources.
- Packed with essential oils
- Cruelty-Free International
- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Juice, Octocrylene, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Glycerin, Sodium Polyacrylate, Sorbitan Strearate, Pentaerythrityl Distearate, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Benzoic Acid, Carbomer, Tocopherol, Mannan, Dehydroacetic Acid, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Sodium Hydroxide, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia (Bergamot) Peel Oil, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Peel Oil, Potassium Sorbate, Artemisia Vulgaris Oil, Juniperus Virginiana Oil, Pelargonium Graveolens Oil, Pogostemon Cablin Leaf Oil, Citric Acid, Citrus Aurantifolia (Lime) Oil, Vetiveria Zizanoides Root Oil, Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Root Oil, Citronellol, Limonene, Linalool
Produce of
Made in the United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Use morning and night. Apply evenly to face and neck.
Warnings
- Avoid contact with eyes. For external use only.
Name and address
- Bulldog Skincare For Men,
- Pall Mall Deposit,
- 124-128 Barlby Road,
- London,
- W10 6BL,
- UK.
Return to
- Bulldog Skincare For Men,
- Pall Mall Deposit,
- 124-128 Barlby Road,
- London,
- W10 6BL,
- UK.
- www.meetthebulldog.com
Net Contents
100ml ℮
Safety information
Avoid contact with eyes. For external use only.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020