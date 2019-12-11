By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cofresh Sesame Coated Caramel Peanuts 150G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cofresh Sesame Coated Caramel Peanuts 150G
£ 1.00
£0.67/100g
An average 28g serving contains:
  • Energy583kJ 139kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.4g
    8%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars12.0g
    13%
  • Salt0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2081kJ

Product Description

  • Sesame Coated Caramel Peanuts
  • The Cofresh family brings you their Caramel Peanuts which are delicious & made from the finest quality ingredients.
  • Proud to be no.1 Indian snack brand
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Peanuts (54%), Sugar (41%), Sesame Seeds (5%)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Cashews, Almonds and Wheat Flour

Storage

To maintain freshness, store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and strong odours

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom from local & imported ingredients

Warnings

  • Warning: Small Children Can Choke on Nuts

Name and address

  • Cofresh Snack Foods,
  • PO Box 10235,
  • Leicester,
  • LE41 9HN,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Our Guarantee
  • We take every care to ensure that our products reach our customers in perfect condition. All quality issues relating to the product should be addressed in writing to us, with customer details, the complaint issue including the packaging and its contents and we will fully reimburse you.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Cofresh Snack Foods,
  • PO Box 10235,
  • Leicester,
  • LE41 9HN,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Tel: +44 (0) 116 234 0246
  • Email: sales@cofresh.com
  • Website: www.cofresh.co.uk

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains
Energy 2081kJ
-497kcal
Fat 29.9g
Of which saturates 4.2g
Carbohydrates49.9g
Of which sugars 42.7g
Fibre 5.2g
Protein 15.0g
Salt 0.03g

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Small Children Can Choke on Nuts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Stockwell & Co Roasted & Salted Cashews 125G

£ 0.75
£0.60/100g

Cofresh Coconut Coated Caramel Peanuts 150G

£ 1.25
£0.83/100g

Colman's Coq Au Vin Recipe Mix 36G

£ 0.80
£2.23/100g

Offer

Tesco Honey Roasted Cashews 150G

£ 2.00
£1.34/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here