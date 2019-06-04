By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Mixed Baby Tomatoes 250G

3(8)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Mixed Baby Tomatoes 250G
£ 1.50
£6.00/kg
7 typical tomatoes (80g) contains
  • Energy67kJ 16kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 84kJ / 20kcal

Product Description

  • Baby tomatoes.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Tomato

Storage

To enjoy the flavour of these tomatoes at their best:  Keep at room temperature. Refrigeration will impair natural ripening and taste.

Produce of

Produce of Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use. 

Number of uses

3 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g as sold7 typical tomatoes (80g) contains
Energy84kJ / 20kcal67kJ / 16kcal
Fat0.3g0.2g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate3.1g2.5g
Sugars3.1g2.5g
Fibre1.0g0.8g
Protein0.7g0.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin C17mg (21%NRV)14mg (17%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

8 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Beutifully sweet and tasty

5 stars

Beautifully sweet and tasty and attractive when serving up a salad,

Quality not up to your usual standard. Too many sq

3 stars

Quality not up to your usual standard. Too many squashed tomatoes.

Nice colours but disappointing taste.

3 stars

Use in salad, nice colours but taste bland.

Disappointing

2 stars

Look lovely but sadly lacking in the sweetness and flavour of other little tomatoes. Threw most out.

tastless, cotton wool texture

1 stars

tastless, cotton wool texture

Awful quality of these tomatoes. All over ripe, lo

1 stars

Awful quality of these tomatoes. All over ripe, low flavour and made for a disappointing evening salad I’m afraid.

Lovely Tomatoes

5 stars

These Tomatoes are tasty . I love the colours and can be best enjoyed when they are fresh, crisp and juicy .

Choices

5 stars

Great mixed selection of colours

