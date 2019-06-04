Tesco Finest Mixed Baby Tomatoes 250G

Beutifully sweet and tasty
Beautifully sweet and tasty and attractive when serving up a salad,
Quality not up to your usual standard. Too many squashed tomatoes.
Nice colours but disappointing taste.
Use in salad, nice colours but taste bland.
Disappointing
Look lovely but sadly lacking in the sweetness and flavour of other little tomatoes. Threw most out.
tastless, cotton wool texture
Awful quality of these tomatoes. All over ripe, low flavour and made for a disappointing evening salad I’m afraid.
Lovely Tomatoes
These Tomatoes are tasty . I love the colours and can be best enjoyed when they are fresh, crisp and juicy .
Choices
Great mixed selection of colours