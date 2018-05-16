Regal Cake Rusks Egg Free 18 Pieces 378G

Product Description
- Cake Rusk - double baked delight.
- Regal Cake Rusk is a delicious double baked cake bar with a delectable crunchy and crisp taste, traditionally eaten dipped in tea, coffee or milk. Can be a perfect start to the day as a quick breakfast, a speciality for teatime or for entertaining guests at any time.
- Double baked delight
- The UK's favourite products since 2001
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Halal
- Pack size: 378G
Information
Ingredients
Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Margarine (Rapeseed, Palm Fractions), Skimmed Milk Powder, Vegetable shortening (Rapeseed, Palm Fractions), Raising Agent (E450a, E500), Vegetable Emulsifier (E471, E475), Colour (E161b)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Nuts and Soya. For allergens see highlighted ingredients.
Storage
(For best before see wrapper)
Name and address
Return to
- Regal Cake Rusk is manufactured using the finest ingredients, under strict supervision, to ensure its classic taste for your pleasure and memorable moments, if however you are not completely satisfied please return to our customer services manager stating when and where purchased. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- EU HQ:
- 726, Northwest Business Park Phase 4,
- Kilshane Way,
- Dublin 15,
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 18g
|Energy
|196kJ
|354kJ
|-
|470kcal
|85kcal
|Fat
|20g
|4g
|of which saturates
|7g
|1g
|Carbohydrate
|59g
|11g
|of which sugars
|32g
|6g
|Protein
|4g
|1g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.22g
