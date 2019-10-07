By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Meat Free 16 Chicken Style Nuggets 320G

3.5(10)Write a review
£ 1.75
£5.47/kg
4 nuggets
  • Energy701kJ 167kcal
    8%
  • Fat6.3g
    9%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 876kJ / 209kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken style nuggets made from soya and wheat protein coated in a crumb.
  • Made with soya and lightly seasoned for flavour
  • Cook from frozen 15 mins
  • Golden breadcrumbs
  • High in protein
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 320g
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Breadcrumb(Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast, Dextrose), Textured Soya Protein (5%), Textured Wheat Protein(Wheat Protein, Wheat Flour, Tetrapotassium Diphosphate, Sodium Carbonate, Tocopherol-Rich Extract), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin)(Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt), Soya Protein Isolate (4%), Sunflower Oil, Bouillon Seasoning(Dextrose, Salt, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide)), Seasoning(Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Triphosphate), Black Pepper Extract, Sugar, Salt, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, White Pepper, Mace, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Fenugreek), Onion, Garlic Purée, Lemon Juice, Methyl Cellulose, Sugar Cane Fibre, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • Contains wheat and soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6.
Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 - 15 minutes.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 4 servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

320g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy876kJ / 209kcal701kJ / 167kcal
Fat7.9g6.3g
Saturates0.8g0.6g
Carbohydrate20.0g16.0g
Sugars2.0g1.6g
Fibre4.1g3.3g
Protein12.4g9.9g
Salt1.0g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

10 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Who needs chicken?!

5 stars

A staple in our weekly/bi-weekly shop, delicious. Would recommend to both vegans/veggies and meat eaters!

5 stars

Terrible

1 stars

Was the texture of and tasted like cardboard.

5 stars

Tastes a bit like cardboard filled bread

2 stars

wont buy these again. No where near the same quality as quorn for not that much less money. It tasted and was the same texture as if they were all bread/ filler rather than 'chicken' - the quorn ones are like actual chicken so for the sake of 25p when quorn is on offer there is really no comparison.

Affordable source of protein!

5 stars

Tasty, affordable vegan nuggets with great macronutrients. Tesco, please make bigger packs!

The kids won't be able to tell the difference!

5 stars

I was never a great fan of the chicken nugget but these little morsels of flavour are wonderful. The texture and taste is really good and only take 15 minutes to cook, so if you're in a hurry they make a great quick meal. Dip them in some dairy free mayo with a little chill sauce and serve with sweet potato fries.

Need some flavour

2 stars

I bought these for my young children as an alternative to having meat every day. I tried one myself as I don't eat meat but unfortunately they had no flavour at all.

Great meat free alternative for a quick meal!

5 stars

These were really good, served them up for the family and none of them even realised they were meat free. Tesco, please do not discontinue this item...

These Vegetarian Chicken Nuggets Were Horrible The

1 stars

These Vegetarian Chicken Nuggets Were Horrible They Didn't Taste Nice And I Don't Think They Had Any Flavour Either Yuck I'm Not Having These Again EVER Quorn Are Nice!!!!

