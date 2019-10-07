Tesco Meat Free 16 Chicken Style Nuggets 320G

Who needs chicken?!
A staple in our weekly/bi-weekly shop, delicious. Would recommend to both vegans/veggies and meat eaters!
perfect nugget replacement 10/10 would nugget
Terrible
Was the texture of and tasted like cardboard.
I love these and prefer them to the quorn nuggets. I often have them with a dipping sauce (usually ketchup or sweet chilli) for a quick lunch instead of a sandwich.
Tastes a bit like cardboard filled bread
wont buy these again. No where near the same quality as quorn for not that much less money. It tasted and was the same texture as if they were all bread/ filler rather than 'chicken' - the quorn ones are like actual chicken so for the sake of 25p when quorn is on offer there is really no comparison.
Affordable source of protein!
Tasty, affordable vegan nuggets with great macronutrients. Tesco, please make bigger packs!
The kids won't be able to tell the difference!
I was never a great fan of the chicken nugget but these little morsels of flavour are wonderful. The texture and taste is really good and only take 15 minutes to cook, so if you're in a hurry they make a great quick meal. Dip them in some dairy free mayo with a little chill sauce and serve with sweet potato fries.
Need some flavour
I bought these for my young children as an alternative to having meat every day. I tried one myself as I don't eat meat but unfortunately they had no flavour at all.
Great meat free alternative for a quick meal!
These were really good, served them up for the family and none of them even realised they were meat free. Tesco, please do not discontinue this item...
These Vegetarian Chicken Nuggets Were Horrible The
These Vegetarian Chicken Nuggets Were Horrible They Didn't Taste Nice And I Don't Think They Had Any Flavour Either Yuck I'm Not Having These Again EVER Quorn Are Nice!!!!