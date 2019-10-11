Tesco Meat Free 2 Chicken Style Cheesy Garlic Kievs 250G

Avoid
Awful. One of the most unpleasant foods that I've eaten. It had next to no filling and had no flavour apart from a bitter and random spicy aftertaste. Never buying it again.
Tried these today and they were ok, they needed mo
Tried these today and they were ok, they needed more seasoning, they are a little tasteless and bland. The sauce wasnt garlicky. Please season up
Tasteless
Completely tasteless. Wouldn't recommend.
Bland and mushy
Very mild cheese flavour which is fine but not even a hint of garlic so very very bland (not so good) and a little mushy in texture, coating does crunchy which is good.
Really good product!
First time I've tried this, and woah am I actually blown away! It is devine, have been looking for something simple but just nice and this has exceeded my expectations.
Yuck.
These tasted horrible, daughter was keen to try as she likes the Quorn Kiev's, she had one bite and hated it, I didn't believe they could be as bad as she said, I took one bite and binned it. Wish I hadn't bought so many Tesco own brand vegetarian food, it is proving very disappointing.
Awful
Mushy bready texture, bad taste, sauce in middle was horrible
I have been on a meat free diet for some years now
I have been on a meat free diet for some years now, and the Tesco Meat Free Chicken style cheesy kievs are the best I have tasted. I will certainly buy these again.
Appalling product
I brought this product to try. I regularly purchase meat free products and am used to the taste, texture and style of meat alternatives. It is described as "chicken style cheesy garlic kievs". I do not know how this product can be marketed under trading standards because it is certainly not "chicken style cheesy garlic kievs". The taste and texture of the meat alternative is very unpleasant and quite diffrent from other meat free alternatives. The "cheesy garlic" sauce tastes like a poorly made bechamel sauce, no hint of cheese or garlic, and the consistency of a thick paste. All I could taste was flour. TESCO this is an appalling product.