Tesco Meat Free 2 Chicken Style Cheesy Garlic Kievs 250G

Tesco Meat Free 2 Chicken Style Cheesy Garlic Kievs 250G
£ 1.75
£7.00/kg
One kiev
  • Energy512kJ 121kcal
    6%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 453kJ / 107kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Chicken style Kiev's made from soya protein, filled with a garlic and Cheddar cheese sauce, coated in breadcrumbs.
  • Made with soya, filled with Cheddar and garlic, in golden breadcrumbs
  • Creamy garlic sauce
  • Cook from frozen 20 mins
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Kiev Filling (16%)(Water, Milk, Skimmed Milk, Cream (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Salt, Parsley, Garlic, Maize Starch, Onion, Starter Culture, Rennet, Potato Starch, Trisodium Phosphate, White Pepper, Nutmeg), Breadcrumbs(Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast, Dextrose, Salt), Textured Soya Protein (5%), Textured Wheat Protein(Wheat Protein, Wheat Flour, Tetrapotassium Diphosphate, Sodium Carbonate, Tocopherol-Rich Extract), Soya Protein Concentrate (4%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin)(Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt), Sunflower Oil, Bouillon Seasoning(Dextrose, Salt, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide)), Sugar Cane Fibre, Seasoning(Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Disodium Diphosphate, Sugar, Salt, Potassium Triphosphate, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper Extract, White Pepper, Mace, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Fenugreek), Onion Powder, Garlic Purée, Lemon Juice, Methyl Cellulose, Salt, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk, wheat and soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6.
Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15-20 minutes.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy453kJ / 107kcal512kJ / 121kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate11.6g13.1g
Sugars1.5g1.7g
Fibre4.4g5.0g
Protein13.0g14.7g
Salt1.0g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

9 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Avoid

1 stars

Awful. One of the most unpleasant foods that I've eaten. It had next to no filling and had no flavour apart from a bitter and random spicy aftertaste. Never buying it again.

Tried these today and they were ok, they needed mo

3 stars

Tried these today and they were ok, they needed more seasoning, they are a little tasteless and bland. The sauce wasnt garlicky. Please season up

Tasteless

1 stars

Completely tasteless. Wouldn't recommend.

Bland and mushy

2 stars

Very mild cheese flavour which is fine but not even a hint of garlic so very very bland (not so good) and a little mushy in texture, coating does crunchy which is good.

Really good product!

5 stars

First time I've tried this, and woah am I actually blown away! It is devine, have been looking for something simple but just nice and this has exceeded my expectations.

Yuck.

1 stars

These tasted horrible, daughter was keen to try as she likes the Quorn Kiev's, she had one bite and hated it, I didn't believe they could be as bad as she said, I took one bite and binned it. Wish I hadn't bought so many Tesco own brand vegetarian food, it is proving very disappointing.

Awful

1 stars

Mushy bready texture, bad taste, sauce in middle was horrible

I have been on a meat free diet for some years now

5 stars

I have been on a meat free diet for some years now, and the Tesco Meat Free Chicken style cheesy kievs are the best I have tasted. I will certainly buy these again.

Appalling product

1 stars

I brought this product to try. I regularly purchase meat free products and am used to the taste, texture and style of meat alternatives. It is described as "chicken style cheesy garlic kievs". I do not know how this product can be marketed under trading standards because it is certainly not "chicken style cheesy garlic kievs". The taste and texture of the meat alternative is very unpleasant and quite diffrent from other meat free alternatives. The "cheesy garlic" sauce tastes like a poorly made bechamel sauce, no hint of cheese or garlic, and the consistency of a thick paste. All I could taste was flour. TESCO this is an appalling product.

