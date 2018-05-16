Cofresh Mild & Tangy Jalapeno Potato Grills 80G

- Energy566kJ 135kcal7%
- Fat6.4g9%
- Saturates1.1g6%
- Sugars2.0g2%
- Salt1.03g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 566kJ
Product Description
- Jalapeno Flavour Potato Grills
- The Cofresh family brings you their Jalapeno flavoured potato snacks which are mildly spiced and made from the finest quality ingredients.
- Chilli rating - 2
- Great tasting snacks from around the world
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 80g
Information
Ingredients
Native Potato Starch, Potato Solids (40%), Modified Potato Starch, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Salt, Jalapeno Seasoning (2.5%) (Rice Flour, Salt, Yeast Extract Powder, Onion Powder, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Diacetate), Tomato Powder, Natural Chilli Flavouring, Spice (Paprika, Cayenne), Citric Acid, Garlic Powder, Herb (Parsley), Flavourings, Natural Colour (Paprika, Annatto))
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Peanuts, Almonds, Cashews, Sesame Seeds and Wheat
Storage
To maintain freshness, store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and strong odours
Produce of
Made in the United Kingdom from Local & Imported Ingredients
Number of uses
Name and address
- Cofresh Snack Foods,
- PO Box 10235,
- Leicester,
- LE41 9HN,
- UK.
Return to
- Our Guarantee
- We take every care to ensure that our products reach our customers in perfect condition. All quality issues relating to the product should be addressed in writing to us, with customer details, the complaint issue including the packaging and its contents and we will fully reimburse you.
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
- Cofresh Snack Foods,
- PO Box 10235,
- Leicester,
- LE41 9HN,
- UK.
- Tel: 44 (0) 116 234 0246
- Email: sales@cofresh.co.uk
- Website: www.cofresh.co.uk
Net Contents
80g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Average 28g serving contains
|%RI* (%Reference Intakes per Serving)
|100g contains
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|566kJ
|2022kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|135kcal
|7%
|483kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|6.4g
|9%
|23.0g
|70g
|Of which saturates
|1.1g
|6%
|4.0g
|20g
|Carbohydrates
|18.5g
|66.0g
|Of which sugars
|2.0g
|2%
|7.0g
|90g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|7.0g
|Protein
|0.8g
|3.0g
|Sodium
|414mg
|1478mg
|Salt
|1.03g
|17%
|3.70g
|6g
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*RI - Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - UK/EU Standards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**Sodium - required by some countries the product is exported to
|-
|-
|-
|-
