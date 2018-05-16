By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cofresh Mild & Tangy Jalapeno Potato Grills 80G

Cofresh Mild & Tangy Jalapeno Potato Grills 80G
£ 0.70
£0.88/100g
An average 28g serving contains
  • Energy566kJ 135kcal
    7%
  • Fat6.4g
    9%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt1.03g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 566kJ

Product Description

  • Jalapeno Flavour Potato Grills
  • The Cofresh family brings you their Jalapeno flavoured potato snacks which are mildly spiced and made from the finest quality ingredients.
  • Chilli rating - 2
  • Great tasting snacks from around the world
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 80g

Information

Ingredients

Native Potato Starch, Potato Solids (40%), Modified Potato Starch, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Salt, Jalapeno Seasoning (2.5%) (Rice Flour, Salt, Yeast Extract Powder, Onion Powder, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Diacetate), Tomato Powder, Natural Chilli Flavouring, Spice (Paprika, Cayenne), Citric Acid, Garlic Powder, Herb (Parsley), Flavourings, Natural Colour (Paprika, Annatto))

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Peanuts, Almonds, Cashews, Sesame Seeds and Wheat

Storage

To maintain freshness, store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and strong odours

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom from Local & Imported Ingredients

Number of uses

This pack contains About 3 servings

Name and address

  • Cofresh Snack Foods,
  • PO Box 10235,
  • Leicester,
  • LE41 9HN,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Our Guarantee
  • We take every care to ensure that our products reach our customers in perfect condition. All quality issues relating to the product should be addressed in writing to us, with customer details, the complaint issue including the packaging and its contents and we will fully reimburse you.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Cofresh Snack Foods,
  • PO Box 10235,
  • Leicester,
  • LE41 9HN,
  • UK.
  • Tel: 44 (0) 116 234 0246
  • Email: sales@cofresh.co.uk
  • Website: www.cofresh.co.uk

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAverage 28g serving contains%RI* (%Reference Intakes per Serving)100g containsRI* for an average adult
Energy 566kJ2022kJ8400kJ
-135kcal7%483kcal2000kcal
Fat 6.4g9%23.0g70g
Of which saturates 1.1g6%4.0g20g
Carbohydrates18.5g66.0g
Of which sugars2.0g2%7.0g90g
Fibre 2.0g7.0g
Protein 0.8g3.0g
Sodium 414mg1478mg
Salt 1.03g17%3.70g6g
This pack contains About 3 servings----
*RI - Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - UK/EU Standards----
**Sodium - required by some countries the product is exported to----

