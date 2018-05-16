Cofresh Cheese & Onion Flavour Potato Grills 80G

Product Description
- Cheese & Onion flavoured potato based snack.
- Proud to be no. 1 Indian snack brand
- 30% less fat than regular potato crisps
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 80G
Information
Ingredients
Native Potato Starch, Potato Solids (40%), Modified Potato Starch, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Salt, Cheese and Onion Seasoning (2.5%) (Rice Flour, Onion Powder, Salt, Yeast Extract Powder, Sugar, Yeast Powder, Garlic Powder, Flavourings, Citric Acid, Natural Colour (Paprika))
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Peanuts, Almonds, Cashews, Sesame Seeds & Wheat Flour
Storage
To maintain freshness, store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and strong odours.
Produce of
Made in the United Kingdom from local & imported ingredients
Name and address
- Cofresh Snack Foods,
- PO Box 10235,
- Leicester,
- LE41 9HN,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- Our Guarantee
- We take every care to ensure that our products reach our customers in perfect condition. All quality issues relating to the product should be addressed in writing to us, with customer details, the complaint issue including the packaging and its contents and we will fully reimburse you. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- Tel: +44 (0) 116 234 0246
- Email: sales@cofresh.com
- Website: www.cofresh.co.uk
Net Contents
80g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|2001kJ/478kcal
|Fat
|22.0g
|Saturates
|4.0g
|Carbohydrates
|66.0g
|Sugars
|6.0g
|Fibre
|8.0g
|Protein
|4.0g
|Salt
|2.63g
