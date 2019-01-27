Nando's Coat & Cook Medium 120G

Didn't coat easy and a horrible taste!!
Water, Onion Puree, Tomato Paste, Garlic Puree, Lemon Puree, Sunflower Seed Oil, Sugar, Distilled Vinegar, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Lactate, Lactic Acid), Salt, Spices (Paprika, African Bird's Eye Chilli, Tamarind), Molasses, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Thickener (Modified Corn Starch), Spice Extract (Paprika)
Use all contents immediately once opened.
Oven cook
Instructions: Pop into a preheated oven and cook at 180°C (160°C for fan oven) for 30 mins or until cooked through. Set the table, we're ready for action.
Cooking appliances vary and the instructions are guides only.
Born in South Africa. Made in the UK
Servings per pack: 4; Serving size: 30 g
120g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Serving
|Energy
|323 kJ /
|97kJ /
|-
|78 kcal
|23 kcal
|Fat
|4.5 g
|1.4 g
|of which saturates
|0.5 g
|0.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|6.9 g
|2.1 g
|of which sugars
|4.4 g
|1.3 g
|Protein
|1.1 g
|0.3 g
|Salt
|1.6 g
|0.5 g
