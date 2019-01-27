By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nando's Coat & Cook Medium 120G
£ 1.00
£0.83/100g

Product Description

  • Flavour meets fire in this mix of onion, tomato, garlic, lemon, spices and Peri-Peri (African Bird's Eye Chilli).
  • Visit nandos.com/sauces for tasty tips.
  • Quick & easy marinade
  • No looking back
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Onion Puree, Tomato Paste, Garlic Puree, Lemon Puree, Sunflower Seed Oil, Sugar, Distilled Vinegar, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Lactate, Lactic Acid), Salt, Spices (Paprika, African Bird's Eye Chilli, Tamarind), Molasses, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Thickener (Modified Corn Starch), Spice Extract (Paprika)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Use all contents immediately once opened.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Pop into a preheated oven and cook at 180°C (160°C for fan oven) for 30 mins or until cooked through. Set the table, we're ready for action.
Cooking appliances vary and the instructions are guides only.

Produce of

Born in South Africa. Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Coat
  • Let's get this feast going! Place 4 chicken breasts (approx. 500g) side by side into a medium-sized oven proof dish. Coat them evenly (okay, maybe coat your one twice) and let the flavours infuse for at least 15 mins prior to cooking. Cover loosely with some tin foil on top.

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 4; Serving size: 30 g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Distributor address

  • All About Food,
  • The Tree House,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Return to

  • All About Food,
  • The Tree House,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.
  • grocery@nandos.co.uk

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Serving
Energy323 kJ /97kJ /
-78 kcal23 kcal
Fat4.5 g1.4 g
of which saturates0.5 g0.2 g
Carbohydrate6.9 g2.1 g
of which sugars4.4 g1.3 g
Protein1.1 g0.3 g
Salt1.6 g0.5 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Didn't coat easy and a horrible taste!!

2 stars

