Nando's Peri Peri Sauce Hot 500G

Product Description
- Peri-Peri Sauce Hot
- Recipes and ideas: nandos.co.uk/sauces
- If you're after a bite to heat, you've come to the right sauce. Bursting with Peri-Peri (African Bird's Eye Chilli), a kick of garlic and lemon, this is how hardcore Peri-Peri fans get caught in the heat of the moment.
- We like your style. This no-nonsense sized bottle of Peri-Peri sauce is ready to smother everything in its wake with delicious flavour. Chicken is just the start. Here's to far from finished.
- Also try our range of spices, marinades, mayo's and cooking products.
- Chilli rating - hot
- No looking back
- Shared with love
- Gluten-free
- No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Halaal - National Independent Halaal Trust
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Distilled Vinegar, Lemon Puree (6%), Onion Puree (6%), Salt, Spices (Cayenne Pepper, African Bird's Eye Chilli, Paprika), Green Chilli, Sunflower Seed Oil, Garlic Puree, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Propylene Glycol Alginate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Rosemary Extract
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 3 months.Best Before: See Date Printed on Neck.
Produce of
Born in South Africa. Made in the Netherlands
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use. The bottle too.
Number of uses
Servings per bottle: 25; Serving size: 20 g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Importer address
- All About Food,
- The Tree House,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
Return to
- All About Food,
- The Tree House,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
- grocery@nandos.co.uk
Net Contents
500g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Average Quantity per 100 g
|Average Quantity per Serving
|Energy
|178 kJ / 43 kcal
|36 kJ / 9 kcal
|Fat
|2.8 g
|0.6 g
|of which saturates
|0.3 g
|0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|2.4 g
|0.5 g
|of which sugars
|2.2 g
|0.4 g
|Protein
|0.9 g
|0.2 g
|Salt
|5.9 g
|1.2 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019