Nando's Peri Peri Sauce Medium 500G

Nando's Peri Peri Sauce Medium 500G
£ 3.90
£0.78/100g

Product Description

  • Peri-Peri Sauce Medium
  • Recipes and ideas: nandos.co.uk/sauces
  • This is our gateway sauce: a good dollop of Peri-Peri (African Bird's Eye Chilli) with spices. For a while, it will be enough. But soon you'll want them all. Just go with it.
  • We like your style. This no-nonsense sized bottle of Peri-Peri sauce is ready to smother everything in its wake with delicious flavour. Chicken is just the start. Here's to far from finished.
  • Also try our range of spices, marinades, mayo's and cooking products.
  • Chilli rating - medium
  • Shared with love
  • No looking back
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halaal - National Independent Halaal Trust
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Distilled Vinegar, Onion Puree (11%), Salt, Lemon Puree (4%), Sunflower Seed Oil, Spices (Cayenne Pepper, African Bird's Eye Chilli, Paprika), Green Chilli, Garlic Puree, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Propylene Glycol Alginate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Rosemary Extract

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 3 months.Best Before: See Date Printed on Neck.

Produce of

Born in South Africa. Made in the Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use. The bottle too.

Number of uses

Servings per bottle: 25; Serving size: 20 g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Importer address

  • All About Food,
  • The Tree House,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Return to

  • All About Food,
  • The Tree House,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.
  • grocery@nandos.co.uk

Net Contents

500g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAverage Quantity per 100 gAverage Quantity per Serving
Energy186 kJ / 45 kcal37 kJ / 9 kcal
Fat3.4 g0.7 g
of which saturates0.3 g0.1 g
Carbohydrate1.1 g0.2 g
of which sugars1 g0.2 g
Protein0.7 g0.1 g
Salt6 g1.2 g

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

