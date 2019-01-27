By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From White Lasagne 480G

3(2)Write a review
Tesco Free From White Lasagne 480G
£ 1.50
£3.13/kg
1/4 of a jar
  • Energy353kJ 85kcal
    4%
  • Fat6.5g
    9%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 294kJ / 71kcal

Product Description

  • Milk, wheat and gluten free white sauce for lasagne. Made with coconut cream for a rich white sauce, to cretae the perfect lasagne.
  • Pack size: 480g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Coconut, Modified Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Yeast, Maltodextrin, Black Pepper, Garlic Purée, Flavouring, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Milk, milk derivatives or Milk based dairy ingredients, Cereals containing Gluten,

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days. Shake jar before opening.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Widely Recycled Lid. Check locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

480g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar (120g)
Energy294kJ / 71kcal353kJ / 85kcal
Fat5.4g6.5g
Saturates1.7g2.0g
Carbohydrate5.3g6.4g
Sugars0.9g1.1g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein0.2g0.2g
Salt0.7g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Worst Lesagne i ever made.

1 stars

Very salty and too watery to make lesagne with. Only bought as they removed the GF flour from there shelf's for some reason. Made the worst Lesagne i have ever done. Wont be buying again. Would however recommend making your own out of 80g Free from butter, 80g Free from flower and 450ml of Lactose free milk. stir continuously till thickness is achieved on a medium heat. Add salt and pepper to taste. This works every time.

Really tasty

5 stars

Buy this as my son is allergic to milk, soya etc. Really tasty. Don’t notice much difference from other white white lasagne sauces. Great product

