Tesco Free From White Lasagne 480G

Worst Lesagne i ever made.
Very salty and too watery to make lesagne with. Only bought as they removed the GF flour from there shelf's for some reason. Made the worst Lesagne i have ever done. Wont be buying again. Would however recommend making your own out of 80g Free from butter, 80g Free from flower and 450ml of Lactose free milk. stir continuously till thickness is achieved on a medium heat. Add salt and pepper to taste. This works every time.
Really tasty
Buy this as my son is allergic to milk, soya etc. Really tasty. Don’t notice much difference from other white white lasagne sauces. Great product