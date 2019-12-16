Tesco Longlife Almond Drink Unsweetened 1Ltr

nice surprise from tesco!
Pleasantly surprised! Fresh and nutty!
Low quality, doesn't taste of much.
Wouldn't buy again
Was prepared for this to taste a little different to branded stuff but its foul, tastes awful, almost like a cardboard taste to it even in tea. Wouldn't buy again
same taste as the other brands
Fortified, cheap, blend it with some banana or something if you want it to taste of stuff
Cheap for a reason
Never again - tastes awful