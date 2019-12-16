By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Longlife Almond Drink Unsweetened 1Ltr

3(6)Write a review
Tesco Longlife Almond Drink Unsweetened 1Ltr
£ 1.00
£1.00/litre
Per 250ml
  • Energy149kJ 36kcal
    2%
  • Fat3.0g
    4%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 60kJ / 14kcal

Product Description

  • UHT unsweetened almond drink with added calcium, vitamin E, vitamin B12, riboflavin and vitamin D.
  • Unsweetened Blended with almonds for a subtle flavour
  • Unsweetened Blended with almonds for a subtle flavour
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Almonds (2%), Tricalcium Phosphate, Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Carob Gum, Gellan Gum), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Vitamin E, Vitamin B12, Riboflavin, Vitamin D.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. composite widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1L e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 250ml
Energy60kJ / 14kcal149kJ / 36kcal
Fat1.2g3.0g
Saturates0.1g0.3g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.5g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0.7g1.8g
Salt0.2g0.4g
Vitamin D0.75µg (15%NRV)1.88µg (38%NRV)
Vitamin E1.8mg (15%NRV)4.5mg (38%NRV)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)0.21mg (15%NRV)0.53mg (38%NRV)
Vitamin B120.38µg (15%NRV)0.95µg (38%NRV)
Calcium120mg (15%NRV)300mg (38%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

nice surprise from tesco!

5 stars

Pleasantly surprised! Fresh and nutty!

Low quality, doesn't taste of much.

2 stars

Low quality, doesn't taste of much.

Wouldn't buy again

1 stars

Was prepared for this to taste a little different to branded stuff but its foul, tastes awful, almost like a cardboard taste to it even in tea. Wouldn't buy again

same taste as the other brands

4 stars

same taste as the other brands

Fortified, cheap, blend it

5 stars

Fortified, cheap, blend it with some banana or something if you want it to taste of stuff

Cheap for a reason

1 stars

Never again - tastes awful

Usually bought next

Tesco Longlife Soya Drink Unsweetened 1Ltr

£ 0.85
£0.85/litre

Tesco Frozen Blueberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Frozen Raspberries 350G

£ 2.00
£5.72/kg

Offer

Tesco Longlife Soya Drink Sweetened 1Ltr

£ 0.85
£0.85/litre

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here