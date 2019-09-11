By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Strawberries 600G

3(9)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Strawberries 600G
£ 3.00
£5.00/kg
per 80g serving
  • Energy102kJ 24kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars4.8g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 128kJ / 30kcal

Product Description

  • Strawberries.
  • Delicately hand picked. Carefully selected when ripe for their sweet, juicy flavour.
  • Pack size: 600G

Information

Ingredients

Strawberry

Storage

Keep refrigerated. To give best flavour bring to room temperature before eating. Wash before use.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Netherlands, Portugal, South Africa, Spain

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Various

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy128kJ / 30kcal102kJ / 24kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate6.0g4.8g
Sugars6.0g4.8g
Fibre1.1g0.9g
Protein0.8g0.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin C77mg (96%NRV)62mg (78%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

9 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Scrumptious beatiful and fresh and lasted for days

4 stars

I have had these all season and all of Tesco strawberries have been lovely and sweet like old fashioned strawberries were I am not looking forward to the end of the season when we get mainly European strawberries which are not like ours at all

The strawberries had two days before the best befo

3 stars

The strawberries had two days before the best before date and some of them were very soft and could not be eaten.

Not impressed this week

1 stars

We were told they had a short use by date but didn't realise it was only 1 day!

Acceptable but only just

3 stars

usually have been good. Last week rather mushy. Had to be eaten more quickly than usual. Lovely and sweet though.

chilling causes rapid deterioration

3 stars

A delicate fruit. Because they are kept (too?) chilled they deteriorate rapidly and patches of chilling damage show almost immediately. I used them to make jam as no 'perfectly imperfect' for the last couple of years. These were great for jam making!

Abundant with flavour

5 stars

The strawberries that are grown in Scotland are as sweet as sweet can be,the only ones so far that actually taste like what a strawberry should taste like !

Check the dates

2 stars

Delivered today and expire tomorrow

Really tasty.

5 stars

Really sweet and British grown!!!!

Strawberry Varieties

3 stars

I Like Elsanta But You Never Know What Variety Will Be Delivered - Most OK But Some Hard & Not Ripe - If I Knew What Variety Was On Offer I’d Know Whether To Buy!

