Tesco Strawberries 600G

Scrumptious beatiful and fresh and lasted for days
I have had these all season and all of Tesco strawberries have been lovely and sweet like old fashioned strawberries were I am not looking forward to the end of the season when we get mainly European strawberries which are not like ours at all
The strawberries had two days before the best befo
The strawberries had two days before the best before date and some of them were very soft and could not be eaten.
Not impressed this week
We were told they had a short use by date but didn't realise it was only 1 day!
Acceptable but only just
usually have been good. Last week rather mushy. Had to be eaten more quickly than usual. Lovely and sweet though.
chilling causes rapid deterioration
A delicate fruit. Because they are kept (too?) chilled they deteriorate rapidly and patches of chilling damage show almost immediately. I used them to make jam as no 'perfectly imperfect' for the last couple of years. These were great for jam making!
Abundant with flavour
The strawberries that are grown in Scotland are as sweet as sweet can be,the only ones so far that actually taste like what a strawberry should taste like !
Check the dates
Delivered today and expire tomorrow
Really tasty.
Really sweet and British grown!!!!
Strawberry Varieties
I Like Elsanta But You Never Know What Variety Will Be Delivered - Most OK But Some Hard & Not Ripe - If I Knew What Variety Was On Offer I’d Know Whether To Buy!