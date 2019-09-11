Tesco Strawberries 400G

Not fresh enough
I bought a punnet to be delivered on Friday 6.9.19, as my granddaughter was staying from Friday night until Sunday afternoon and loves strawberries and didn't notice the use by date was 7.9.19. I gave her some with her breakfast on Saturday morning, but rejected some because they were soft. By Sunday morning, the remaining fruits were covered by mould...
wash and cut the Strawberry's, add some salt and pepper to taste
Not Happy
Bought 2 punnets both had good best before dates. Unfortunately due to soft inedible product, I HAD TO THROW AWAY AT LEAT 1 1/2 punnets. Not very happy about this. I dont usually have a problem with produce ordered.
DONT DO IT
so sour not even a little sugar could help. What a waste of money
I had these Strawberries on my last shop and they were awfull no taste and rock hard never buy them again. Have you changed your supplier?
YUK !
Awful. Tough and with no taste ,are they UK strawberries ..... ?
bought these first time on 23rd they tasted good after 3 days I wash all fruit and veg in baby bottle sterilising tablet I don't rinse.just dry them I think it help keep them a bit longer
Driscoll's Amesti strawberries not sweet
British supersweet strawberries variety Driscoll's Amesti is not sweet, it's quite tasteless and sharp
Strawberries were not fresh
They didn't look fresh, and some of them were very squishy, they went off the next day. Disappointed.
Not what I would choose
I received my order at 7pm and the 3 packs of strawberries had a best before of the next day!!! So much for the freshness guarantee and only picking the fruit you would pick... I think not.