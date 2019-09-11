By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 3.00
£7.50/kg
per 80g serving
  • Energy102kJ 24kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars4.8g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 128kJ / 30kcal

Product Description

  • Strawberries.
  • Delicately hand picked. Carefully selected when ripe for their sweet, juicy flavour.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Strawberry

Storage

Keep refrigerated. To give best flavour bring to room temperature before eating. Wash before use.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Netherlands, Portugal, South Africa, Spain

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Various

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy128kJ / 30kcal102kJ / 24kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate6.0g4.8g
Sugars6.0g4.8g
Fibre1.1g0.9g
Protein0.8g0.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin C77mg (96%NRV)62mg (78%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

31 Reviews

Not fresh enough

3 stars

I bought a punnet to be delivered on Friday 6.9.19, as my granddaughter was staying from Friday night until Sunday afternoon and loves strawberries and didn't notice the use by date was 7.9.19. I gave her some with her breakfast on Saturday morning, but rejected some because they were soft. By Sunday morning, the remaining fruits were covered by mould...

wash and cut the Strawberry's, add some salt and

5 stars

wash and cut the Strawberry's, add some salt and pepper to taste

Not Happy

2 stars

Bought 2 punnets both had good best before dates. Unfortunately due to soft inedible product, I HAD TO THROW AWAY AT LEAT 1 1/2 punnets. Not very happy about this. I dont usually have a problem with produce ordered.

DONT DO IT

1 stars

so sour not even a little sugar could help. What a waste of money

I had these Strawberries on my last shop and they

2 stars

I had these Strawberries on my last shop and they were awfull no taste and rock hard never buy them again. Have you changed your supplier?

YUK !

2 stars

Awful. Tough and with no taste ,are they UK strawberries ..... ?

bought these first time on 23rd they tasted good a

5 stars

bought these first time on 23rd they tasted good after 3 days I wash all fruit and veg in baby bottle sterilising tablet I don't rinse.just dry them I think it help keep them a bit longer

Driscoll's Amesti strawberries not sweet

2 stars

British supersweet strawberries variety Driscoll's Amesti is not sweet, it's quite tasteless and sharp

Strawberries were not fresh

2 stars

They didn't look fresh, and some of them were very squishy, they went off the next day. Disappointed.

Not what I would choose

1 stars

I received my order at 7pm and the 3 packs of strawberries had a best before of the next day!!! So much for the freshness guarantee and only picking the fruit you would pick... I think not.

