Simonizultracare Alloy Cleaner Trigger 500Ml

4(11)Write a review
£ 5.00
£10.00/litre

Product Description

  • Ultracare cleaner prevents even scuffed alloys from corroding
  • Acid-free formula provides a high-shine finsih
  • 500ml trigger bottle of Ultracare Alloy Cleaner
  • - Ultracare Alloy Cleaner uses a unique patented formula with all the caring properties and commitment to quality you would expect from Simoniz.
  • - Guaranteed not to corrode wheels
  • - Powerful formula
  • - Fast acting
  • - Unique patented formula
  • Simoniz Ultracare Alloy Cleaner cleans alloys quickly with no corrosive effects, even on scuffed or damaged alloys.
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

11 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Damaged alloys in 4months

1 stars

I bought this and used for 4 months on brand new alloys but after this time they just went very bad!!!nothing else used only this product

Well Displayed

5 stars

Great product speadily delivered to the pick up point

As Good As More Expensive Products.

5 stars

As Good As More Expensive Products. Does equal if not better job than far more expensive products.

Alloy Wheel Cleaner - not as expected!!

1 stars

I bought this Simoniz Alloy Whhel Cleaner based upon purchasers reviews. I do not agree with their findings - firstly, which was most frustrating, was the fact that the trigger on the bottle nozzles did not work. I had to use another device from an Autoglym product in order to use the cleaner. Having used the Simoniz wheel cleaner on my car, I was most unimpressed with the finished job. Would not recommend this wheel cleaner - try elsewhere, a much better product is Chemical Guys Diabolo Wheel Gel, which does a perfect clean for about the same price. However, the delivery service provided by Tesco cannot be faulted.

Really good product

5 stars

Makes alloys much easier to clean. Lifts the break dust off ready for a quick clean with a sponge.

Does a canny job but..........

4 stars

I bought this a few weeks ago as I had ran out of the one I normally use. On wheels where there is a "normal" amount of brake dust it was fine. When I tried on my father in laws car where it was much more ingrained it didn't seem to do the job.

Great and easy to use

5 stars

Very happy loosened the dirt then easy to wipe away

Fantastic

5 stars

Fantastic, easy to use product that gives a really nice finish.

Splendid Shine

4 stars

bough recently. Excellent response to use. used it only once and the alloy was shining and clean. Got rid of the long standing dirt and grit. It is wow

Awesome

5 stars

Bought it for my dad, collected it nexy day at the local Tesco.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

