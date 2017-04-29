Simoniz Diamond Wax 500Ml

Smashing
Wipe on wipe off easy .lovely mirror like finish see yer mush in it.
Good product
Good product to use fine, no problems with this product.
Great product. Excellent service
I bought this for my partners birthday present. A long with other car cleaning bits. I got it via click and collect, however once i got it home it had leaked. So i emailed tesco. They were brilliant. They sent new one via express delivery.
Brilliant product
Use this regular to when polishing cars great shine and really easy to use
great product for a cheap price
Like to have my silver car shiny .ive used all sorts of wax/polishes and this product is perfect for the price . its so easy to put on and buff off and it leaves a great shine which lasts quite a while
Works well
I've used Simoniz Diamond to gloss up a couple of old bike frames I've done up and it works great. Dull old paintwork now shines and it's easy to use. But, the reason for the 4 stars, instead of 5, is that there's a tendency for it to spurt out of the bottle opening and go all over. It may be just me, but it's happened when I've been really careful too. Good stuff though.