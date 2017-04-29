By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4.5(6)Write a review
Simoniz Diamond Wax 500Ml
£ 6.00
£12.00/litre

Product Description

  • Achieve a high-gloss finish on your car exterior for a new-look effect
  • Forms a protective coat to eliminate fine scratches
  • 500ml bottle of Diamond Wax
  • - Removes fine scratches, swirls and oxidation
  • - Contains silicones for easy application and high gloss finish
  • - Long lasting protection
  • Simoniz Diamond Wax can be used on metallic, pearlescent and modern clear coat paintwork, and is specially developed to form a protective shield on your car's exterior. Simoniz pour decades of experience into each bottle so that you can eliminate fine scratches and swirls for a more beautiful finish.
  • Pack size: 500ML

Smashing

5 stars

Wipe on wipe off easy .lovely mirror like finish see yer mush in it.

Good product

4 stars

Good product to use fine, no problems with this product.

Great product. Excellent service

4 stars

I bought this for my partners birthday present. A long with other car cleaning bits. I got it via click and collect, however once i got it home it had leaked. So i emailed tesco. They were brilliant. They sent new one via express delivery.

Brilliant product

5 stars

Use this regular to when polishing cars great shine and really easy to use

great product for a cheap price

5 stars

Like to have my silver car shiny .ive used all sorts of wax/polishes and this product is perfect for the price . its so easy to put on and buff off and it leaves a great shine which lasts quite a while

Works well

4 stars

I've used Simoniz Diamond to gloss up a couple of old bike frames I've done up and it works great. Dull old paintwork now shines and it's easy to use. But, the reason for the 4 stars, instead of 5, is that there's a tendency for it to spurt out of the bottle opening and go all over. It may be just me, but it's happened when I've been really careful too. Good stuff though.

