By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Simoniz Glass Cleaner Trigger 500Ml

5(1)Write a review
Simoniz Glass Cleaner Trigger 500Ml
£ 5.00
£10.00/litre

Product Description

  • Ensure high-visibility through your car windows whilst driving
  • Results in pristine clean windows with a streak-free finish
  • 500ml trigger bottle of Anti Glare Glass Cleaner
  • - Guaranteed high visibility
  • - Streak free finish
  • - Easy to use trigger spray
  • Simoniz Anti Glare Glass Cleaner is a specially formulated window and headlight cleaner. Specially formulated to clean glass, it guarantees high visibility and a streak free finish so all you see is the road ahead.
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Amazin

5 stars

Use this for all mirrors/windows in the house, even my induction hob. Best stuff I have ever used. Have ditched all my other window cleaning products and will buy again in the future.

Usually bought next

Simoniz Matte Dashboard Cleaner 500Ml

£ 5.00
£10.00/litre

Simoniz Back To Black Bumper Shine 500Ml

£ 5.00
£10.00/litre

Simoniz Wash & Wax 2Lt

£ 8.00
£4.00/litre

Tesco Kitchen Towel White 8 Roll

£ 3.50
£0.88/100sheet
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here