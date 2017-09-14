Simoniz Upholstery & Carpetbrush400ml

Tesco upholstery cleaner works better for half the
Ive bought this brand and Tescos own brand which is half the price and a better product
Good Product
Good product. It takes a bit of work and I had to use two applications but have a clean finish on cloth upholstery.
Effective though pricy
Bought this on the strength of reviews in auto magazines. It's very good at shifting dirt and is free of bleaching agents (as far as I could tell, used on black carpeting). It has a light fragrance (similar to 'new car smell') though I couldn't wait for it to dissipate (just like actual 'new car smell') - just a personal preference. Will buy again.
Every car owner should have this
This product is a must for all car owners. I have 2 young children who eat sticky sweets and put muddy foot prints all over the car seats. I used this product . it was easy to use just spray and use the brush and the seats came up brand new and smelling brand new. It was the same for the car mats . it's s must buy.
Good product
I brought this very good product and very good price , would allways use this make .