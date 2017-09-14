By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Simoniz Upholstery & Carpetbrush400ml

4(5)Write a review
Simoniz Upholstery & Carpetbrush400ml
£ 5.00
£12.50/litre

Product Description

  • Remove stains & odours from your car seats & carpets
  • Use the brush for scrubbing & achieve that new-car smell
  • 400ml can of Upholstery & Carpet Brush
  • - Guaranteed fast removal of stains and odours
  • - Intensive cleaning formula for seats and carpets
  • - New car fragrance
  • Achieve that new-car smell using the 400ml Simoniz Upholstery and Carpet Brush. The interior cleaner offers fast removal of stains and odours and the can's attached brush can be used to scrub for better results.
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Tesco upholstery cleaner works better for half the

3 stars

Ive bought this brand and Tescos own brand which is half the price and a better product

Good Product

4 stars

Good product. It takes a bit of work and I had to use two applications but have a clean finish on cloth upholstery.

Effective though pricy

4 stars

Bought this on the strength of reviews in auto magazines. It's very good at shifting dirt and is free of bleaching agents (as far as I could tell, used on black carpeting). It has a light fragrance (similar to 'new car smell') though I couldn't wait for it to dissipate (just like actual 'new car smell') - just a personal preference. Will buy again.

Every car owner should have this

5 stars

This product is a must for all car owners. I have 2 young children who eat sticky sweets and put muddy foot prints all over the car seats. I used this product . it was easy to use just spray and use the brush and the seats came up brand new and smelling brand new. It was the same for the car mats . it's s must buy.

Good product

5 stars

I brought this very good product and very good price , would allways use this make .

