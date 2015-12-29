Simoniz Matte Dashboard Wipes 20 Pack

Amazing wipes! My dashboard looks like new!
I bought these wipes a couple of weeks ago and have been so pleased with them! I look after my niece who is a typical toddler, so, very messy. These wipes are fantastic for cleaning up after mucky hands or general dust and dirt. I would highly recommend them to anyone, fantastic quality at a good price!
Top notch!!
Bought this twice now, works very well with my seat ls and everything else very nice fragrance too, should have been more wipes and last longer the formula within each wipe but all does the job very well. You wouldn't be disappointed.