Simoniz Matte Dashboard Wipes 20 Pack

4.5(2)Write a review
£ 3.00
£0.15/each

Product Description

  • Revitalise & protect your car’s interior plastics with a matt finish
  • Offers a refreshing new-car fragrance
  • 20-wipes supplied in a re-sealable packet
  • Simply wipe over your dashboard or any interior plastic, and the specially developed Simoniz formula will protect as it cleans, leaving your dash looking as good as new. The wipes leave behind that lovely new car fragrance so you'll feel like you've just driven out of the showroom.

Information

Amazing wipes! My dashboard looks like new!

5 stars

I bought these wipes a couple of weeks ago and have been so pleased with them! I look after my niece who is a typical toddler, so, very messy. These wipes are fantastic for cleaning up after mucky hands or general dust and dirt. I would highly recommend them to anyone, fantastic quality at a good price!

Top notch!!

4 stars

Bought this twice now, works very well with my seat ls and everything else very nice fragrance too, should have been more wipes and last longer the formula within each wipe but all does the job very well. You wouldn't be disappointed.

