Simoniz Wash & Wax 2Lt

Bottle to small
I was advised it wasn't the best product and when opened for the price paid I returned it as it was sold in tesco store for over half price
It does what is said on the tin
Used once but it does what is said on the tin but we would like it a bit cheaper... Tesco is not selling anything else and we would like to compare with other products..
All in one place
The Shampoo is easy to use creates a good foam and removes insect impact easily. Once rinsed off it can be buffed to a smear free shine
Excellent wash
Cleans well and leaves car shiny. Rain beads off well.
Great Car Shampoo
smells good, it worked well wit lots of bubbles and i thought was great value
Clean car
Does a good job cleaning the car and a leaves protective finish that causes water to bead when it rains.