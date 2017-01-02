By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Simoniz Wash & Wax 2Lt

3.5(6)Write a review
Simoniz Wash & Wax 2Lt
£ 8.00
£4.00/litre

Product Description

  • Intensively cleans your car's exterior with a streak-free finish
  • Protect your car's paintwork for a lasting sparkle
  • 2L bottle of Shampoo & Wax
  • - Guaranteed protection and shine
  • - Intensive cleaning
  • - Streak free formula
  • - Removes harmful deposits.
  • Simoniz Shampoo & Wax is specially formulated to remove tough dirt without damaging your paintwork, and offers guaranteed protection and shine. Our Shampoo and Wax combines our expertise in car cleaning with our love of a beautiful finish.
  • Pack size: 2L

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

6 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Bottle to small

1 stars

I was advised it wasn't the best product and when opened for the price paid I returned it as it was sold in tesco store for over half price

It does what is said on the tin

4 stars

Used once but it does what is said on the tin but we would like it a bit cheaper... Tesco is not selling anything else and we would like to compare with other products..

All in one place

4 stars

The Shampoo is easy to use creates a good foam and removes insect impact easily. Once rinsed off it can be buffed to a smear free shine

Excellent wash

4 stars

Cleans well and leaves car shiny. Rain beads off well.

Great Car Shampoo

5 stars

smells good, it worked well wit lots of bubbles and i thought was great value

Clean car

4 stars

Does a good job cleaning the car and a leaves protective finish that causes water to bead when it rains.

Usually bought next

Simoniz Diamond Wax 500Ml

£ 6.00
£12.00/litre

Tesco Jumbo Car Sponge

£ 0.40
£0.40/each

Simoniz Alloy Wheel Cleaner Trigger 500Ml

£ 4.50
£9.00/litre

Simoniz Glass Cleaner Trigger 500Ml

£ 5.00
£10.00/litre
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here