Simoniz Wash & Wax 1Lt

5(4)Write a review
£ 5.00
£5.00/litre

Product Description

  • Intensively cleans your car's exterior with a streak-free finish
  • Protect your car's paintwork for a lasting sparkle
  • 1L bottle of Shampoo & Wax
  • - Guaranteed protection and shine
  • - Intensive cleaning
  • - Streak free formula
  • - Removes harmful deposits.
  • Simoniz Shampoo & Wax is specially formulated to remove tough dirt without damaging your paintwork, and offers guaranteed protection and shine. Our Shampoo and Wax combines our expertise in car cleaning with our love of a beautiful finish.
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great all round car wash and wax

5 stars

This shampoo and wax is a great general purpose product. It foams up well and provides efficient cleaning power.

My second bottle, its great

5 stars

I'm on my second bottle and i really love this shampoo. Its a great colour and it smells nice. Good badge on the front and gold star Simoniz and Tesco.

Great Value

5 stars

Does what it says on the label, good lather gives good shine

Great Price and Great Product

5 stars

Love the clear bottle so i can see what i have used, great smelling product and easy to use and nice on the car. Recommed

