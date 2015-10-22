Simoniz Wash & Wax 1Lt

Great all round car wash and wax
This shampoo and wax is a great general purpose product. It foams up well and provides efficient cleaning power.
My second bottle, its great
I'm on my second bottle and i really love this shampoo. Its a great colour and it smells nice. Good badge on the front and gold star Simoniz and Tesco.
Great Value
Does what it says on the label, good lather gives good shine
Great Price and Great Product
Love the clear bottle so i can see what i have used, great smelling product and easy to use and nice on the car. Recommed