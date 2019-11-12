By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lynx Black Body Spray 150Ml

5(5)Write a review
Rest of shelf

  • Lynx Black Body Spray 150ml is part of the Lynx male grooming range and is a subtle refined fragrance for men with odour protection. With Lynx Black Body Spray make a statement by embracing the power of understatement by combining a subtle fragrance with notes of bergamot, rosemary and cedarwood allowing you to make an impression without going over the top. A few quick sprays are all you need for a long lasting, great smelling fragrance that makes a lasting impression. Stay fresh all day with Lynx Body Sprays. How to use it. Shake the can well and hold it 15cm away from your chest and body, spray in a well-ventilated area for great protection from style threatening odour. Whatever the occasion, it lasts all day long. Avoid contact with your eyes and broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Want more? Now available as a 48 hour Anti-Perspirant, this classic men’s fragrance is designed to keep you cool and dry no matter where the heat's coming from. Boost your sweat protection with Lynx Black Anti-perspirant 150ml and try it alongside our Lynx Black Body Wash 250ml. Why not also try Lynx Daily Fragrance, a sophisticated scent and every day fragrance for men. Use daily by spraying on neck and wrists. Refresh your style with Lynx Signature, Adrenaline and Urban Daily Fragrance 100ml.
  • With Lynx Black Body Spray make a statement by embracing the power of understatement
  • A subtle refined fragrance for men and odour protection
  • A subtle fragrance combines notes of bergamot, rosemary and cedarwood allowing you to make an impression without going over the top
  • Smell sophisticated. All day
  • Shake, twist and spray directly on underarms and body
  • Goes well with Lynx Black Body Wash 250ml and Lynx Black Anti-Perspirant Deodorant 150ml
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citral, Citronellol, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • Danger Extremely flammable aerosol. Caution: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

150 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

5 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Mr 0lympia02

5 stars

Nice smell I use it after my training and it's just FRESH and smells good man.

Nice - Just a bit too small

4 stars

Nice product but could do with it lasting slightly longer.

It's smells great if you add something

5 stars

Use the black lynx spary with the addias spray. It will last longer and smell better

Very good

5 stars

I am a 13 year old boy who lives in the year 2018. This product has shone across schools. Every school P.E changing room, I can smell this body spray. Very popular. I got it myself and I love it.

Great scent

5 stars

I haven't worn Lynx products for a long time, as their branding seems to have more of a teenage vibe and i'm in my late 30's. However, i bought this on a whim and absolutely love the fragrance of Lynx Black. Best Lynx since Africa.

