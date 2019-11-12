Lynx Black Body Spray 150Ml

Mr 0lympia02
Nice smell I use it after my training and it's just FRESH and smells good man.
Nice - Just a bit too small
Nice product but could do with it lasting slightly longer.
It's smells great if you add something
Use the black lynx spary with the addias spray. It will last longer and smell better
Very good
I am a 13 year old boy who lives in the year 2018. This product has shone across schools. Every school P.E changing room, I can smell this body spray. Very popular. I got it myself and I love it.
Great scent
I haven't worn Lynx products for a long time, as their branding seems to have more of a teenage vibe and i'm in my late 30's. However, i bought this on a whim and absolutely love the fragrance of Lynx Black. Best Lynx since Africa.