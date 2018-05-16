By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pimlico Vegetarian Fizzy Fruit Flavoured Jelly Sweets 450G

Product Description

  • Fizzy Fruit Flavoured Jelly Sweets
  • Apple, Strawberry, Pineapple, Blackberry, Orange and Lemon
  • Fruit juice
  • Gluten and gelatine free
  • No artificial colours
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose, Fruit Juice (Strawberry, Blackberry, Lemon, Orange, Apple), Thickening Agent (Pectin), Acid (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Flavours (Strawberry, Lemon, Orange, Apple, Blackberry, Pineapple), Colours (Strawberry Extract, Blackberry Anthocyanins, Turmeric, Beta Carotene, Chlorophylls Chlorophyll)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Please keep in cool, dry, odour free conditions, away from direct sun light.Best Before End: See date on the lid

Produce of

Produced in Turkey

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Pimlico Confectioners,
  • PO Box 614,
  • Bury,
  • BL8 9NP.

Return to

  • Pimlico Confectioners,
  • PO Box 614,
  • Bury,
  • BL8 9NP.
  • www.pimlicoconfectioners.co.uk

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g serving
Energy 1388 kj / 320 kcal
Fat 0.00 g
Of which Saturates 0.00 g
Carbohydrate 82.00 g
Of which Sugars 41.00 g
Protein 0.00 g
Salt Trace

