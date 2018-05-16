Pimlico Vegetarian Fizzy Fruit Flavoured Jelly Sweets 450G

Product Description
- Fizzy Fruit Flavoured Jelly Sweets
- Apple, Strawberry, Pineapple, Blackberry, Orange and Lemon
- Fruit juice
- Gluten and gelatine free
- No artificial colours
- Pack size: 450g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose, Fruit Juice (Strawberry, Blackberry, Lemon, Orange, Apple), Thickening Agent (Pectin), Acid (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Flavours (Strawberry, Lemon, Orange, Apple, Blackberry, Pineapple), Colours (Strawberry Extract, Blackberry Anthocyanins, Turmeric, Beta Carotene, Chlorophylls Chlorophyll)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Please keep in cool, dry, odour free conditions, away from direct sun light.Best Before End: See date on the lid
Produce of
Produced in Turkey
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Pimlico Confectioners,
- PO Box 614,
- Bury,
- BL8 9NP.
Return to
- www.pimlicoconfectioners.co.uk
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g serving
|Energy
|1388 kj / 320 kcal
|Fat
|0.00 g
|Of which Saturates
|0.00 g
|Carbohydrate
|82.00 g
|Of which Sugars
|41.00 g
|Protein
|0.00 g
|Salt
|Trace
