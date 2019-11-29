By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Oaty Flapjacks 5 Pack 170G

1(1)Write a review
£ 1.20
£0.71/100g
Each flapjack
  • Energy599kJ 143kcal
    7%
  • Fat5.7g
    8%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars11.0g
    12%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1763kJ / 420kcal

Product Description

  5 Oat flapjacks with golden syrup.
  Our Flapjacks are individually wrapped for convenience making them an ideal snack on the go.
  • Made with golden syrup. Baked with oats for a soft, chewy snack.
  • Made with golden syrup
  • Individually wrapped
  • Baked with oats for a soft, chewy snack
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Oats (45%), Invert Sugar Syrup (30%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Skimmed Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Paper widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff.
  • This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

170g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlEach flapjack (34g)
Energy1763kJ / 420kcal599kJ / 143kcal
Fat16.8g5.7g
Saturates6.1g2.1g
Carbohydrate59.7g20.3g
Sugars32.4g11.0g
Fibre3.7g1.3g
Protein5.7g1.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Really dry

1 stars

Really dry. Ended up throwing them away :(

