Tesco 4 Chicken & Vegetable Pies 568G

Tasteless, pitiful. Hunt for the filling
Picture on packaging GROSSLY missleading. Whilst the pastry was lovely, there was barely any filling at all - just tasteless thin gravy, few bits of carrot, odd couple of peas, and minuscule bit of chicken. Tasteless. Waste of money. Will buy a proper brand next time. A shame, since your frozen slices are really tasty! (so it can be done.
Poor Quality
Not good.Pastry burns on top while bottom of pie remains soggy and barely cooked. Filling poor quality and runny. Won’t buy again. Worth paying a bit more for Bird’s Eye pies.
Do not buy, not good value
My husband and I have just had one of these pies each and were thoroughly disappointed. The description doesn't say the pies are virtually empty and what filling there is consists of watery gravy with a few carrot pieces, peas and with very few minute chicken pieces that would suit a vegetarian. These were nowhere near good value.
i buy these alot excellent pies gorgous pastry
best pies
I would buy other pies made by B/E NOW ONLY GET THEM FROM TESCO