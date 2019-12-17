By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 4 Chicken & Vegetable Pies 568G

3(5)Write a review
£ 2.10
£0.37/100g

Offer

One pie
  • Energy1181kJ 282kcal
    14%
  • Fat14.4g
    21%
  • Saturates6.6g
    33%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 915kJ / 219kcal

Product Description

  • Shortcrust pastry filled with chicken breast pieces, peas and carrots in gravy, topped with a light puff pastry lid.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com.
  • Succulent chicken breast mixed with garden vegetables in a rich gravy
  • At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using chicken from farms operating to these standards.
  • Flaky puff pastry
  • Succulent chicken breast mixed with garden vegetables in a rich gravy
  • Cook from frozen 32 mins
  • Pack size: 568g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Roast Chicken (10%), Palm Oil, Chicken Breast (6%), Carrot (3%), Peas (3%), Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Salt, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Tomato Purée, Chicken Extract, Pea Protein, Chicken Fat, Caramelised Sugar, Carrot Juice from Concentrate, Flavouring, Thyme, Onion Powder.

Roast Chicken contains: Chicken, Dextrose, Tapioca Starch, Salt

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 6
Remove outer packaging.
Leave in foil tray. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes or until golden brown. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving.
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Ireland using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Metal - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

568g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy915kJ / 219kcal1181kJ / 282kcal
Fat11.2g14.4g
Saturates5.1g6.6g
Carbohydrate21.6g27.9g
Sugars1.9g2.5g
Fibre1.4g1.8g
Protein7.2g9.3g
Salt0.7g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasteless, pitiful. Hunt for the filling

1 stars

Picture on packaging GROSSLY missleading. Whilst the pastry was lovely, there was barely any filling at all - just tasteless thin gravy, few bits of carrot, odd couple of peas, and minuscule bit of chicken. Tasteless. Waste of money. Will buy a proper brand next time. A shame, since your frozen slices are really tasty! (so it can be done.

Poor Quality

1 stars

Not good.Pastry burns on top while bottom of pie remains soggy and barely cooked. Filling poor quality and runny. Won’t buy again. Worth paying a bit more for Bird’s Eye pies.

Do not buy, not good value

2 stars

My husband and I have just had one of these pies each and were thoroughly disappointed. The description doesn't say the pies are virtually empty and what filling there is consists of watery gravy with a few carrot pieces, peas and with very few minute chicken pieces that would suit a vegetarian. These were nowhere near good value.

i buy these alot excellent pies gorgous pastry

5 stars

i buy these alot excellent pies gorgous pastry

best pies

5 stars

I would buy other pies made by B/E NOW ONLY GET THEM FROM TESCO

