Tesco 4 Chicken & Bacon Pies 568G

£ 2.10
£0.37/100g

Offer

One pie
  • Energy1256kJ 300kcal
    15%
  • Fat15.7g
    22%
  • Saturates7.2g
    36%
  • Sugars3.0g
    3%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 958kJ / 229kcal

Product Description

  • Shortcrust pastry filled with pieces of chicken and bacon in a creamy sauce topped with a light puff pastry lid.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com.
  • Succulent chicken breast mixed with diced bacon in a creamy sauce
  • At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using chicken and pork from farms operating to these standards.
  • Flaky puff pastry
  • Succulent chicken breast mixed with diced bacon in a creamy sauce
  • Cook from frozen 32 mins
  • Pack size: 568g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Chicken (17%), Whole Milk, Palm Oil, Bacon (4%), Onion, Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Salt, Parsley, Pea Protein, Sugar, White Pepper.

Bacon contains: Pork, Water, Salt, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: All appliances vary these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Not suitable for microwave cooking. Remove all packaging.
200°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 6
Leave pie in its foil and place on a baking tray in the centre of a preheated oven for 25-30 mins. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Ireland using chicken from Thailand and pork from the U.K and Ireland

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Metal - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

568g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy958kJ / 229kcal1256kJ / 300kcal
Fat12.0g15.7g
Saturates5.5g7.2g
Carbohydrate22.0g28.8g
Sugars2.3g3.0g
Fibre1.4g1.8g
Protein7.6g10.0g
Salt0.6g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

8 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

yeuck! Big pastry case partly filled with white sa

1 stars

yeuck! Big pastry case partly filled with white sauce and tiny bits of chicken and bacon.

I wouldn't buy this product again.

2 stars

I had one of these pies for my dinner tonight - was looking forward to it BUT it only had two very small pieces of chicken in it and about 8 or 9 minute pieces of bacon. Definitely wouldn't recommend purchasing this product and certainly not good value for money. Come on Tesco you should do better than this!

these pies have gone down hill they used to be nic

2 stars

these pies have gone down hill they used to be nice but now they are all gravy, my last pie had one piece of chicken in it, unacceptable.

Very disappointed with this product. It had no chi

2 stars

Very disappointed with this product. It had no chicken only sauce and a few tiny pieces of bacon.

Small pies, nice flavour but next to no chicken in

3 stars

Small pies, nice flavour but next to no chicken in mine!

terrible

1 stars

very small size,tasteless,although cheap would not buy again.

No meat in the filling

2 stars

Disappointing, 2 of the 4 pies did not have any chicken in them, just sauce! Such as shame as they did taste nice but not worth it if there is no filing in 50% of the pies. I will be going back to the Birds Eye ones.

As the pies cooked/rose they looked promising but

1 stars

As the pies cooked/rose they looked promising but unfortunately the so called puffed pastry was soggy and claggy bottomed,the top was solid,tough to cut and of cardboard consistency, absolutely flavorless.Unfortunately the content's are no better being again tasteless and lacking substance. ie:Chicken and Bacon.

