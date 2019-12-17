Tesco 4 Chicken & Bacon Pies 568G

yeuck! Big pastry case partly filled with white sa
yeuck! Big pastry case partly filled with white sauce and tiny bits of chicken and bacon.
I wouldn't buy this product again.
I had one of these pies for my dinner tonight - was looking forward to it BUT it only had two very small pieces of chicken in it and about 8 or 9 minute pieces of bacon. Definitely wouldn't recommend purchasing this product and certainly not good value for money. Come on Tesco you should do better than this!
these pies have gone down hill they used to be nic
these pies have gone down hill they used to be nice but now they are all gravy, my last pie had one piece of chicken in it, unacceptable.
Very disappointed with this product. It had no chi
Very disappointed with this product. It had no chicken only sauce and a few tiny pieces of bacon.
Small pies, nice flavour but next to no chicken in
Small pies, nice flavour but next to no chicken in mine!
terrible
very small size,tasteless,although cheap would not buy again.
No meat in the filling
Disappointing, 2 of the 4 pies did not have any chicken in them, just sauce! Such as shame as they did taste nice but not worth it if there is no filing in 50% of the pies. I will be going back to the Birds Eye ones.
As the pies cooked/rose they looked promising but
As the pies cooked/rose they looked promising but unfortunately the so called puffed pastry was soggy and claggy bottomed,the top was solid,tough to cut and of cardboard consistency, absolutely flavorless.Unfortunately the content's are no better being again tasteless and lacking substance. ie:Chicken and Bacon.