Tesco 4 Steak Pies 568G

Minced beef, not steak.
This is a minced beef pie with a few steak chunks in it. The picture on the box is not accurate. It's messy to eat, but my family did like the taste.
Don’t buy
Awful, hardly any filling and no taste. Surprised a Tesco would want to put their name on these.
No meat in this pie
Absolutely no meat in this pie. Zero. Just gravy inside.
Do not waste your money !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
These pies are the worst pies i have ever COME ACROSS ! There is more meat in one mini sausage roll than in a four packet of these pies . The space in between the pie filling ( so called filling ) is like the valleys in the southdowns ! Its shocking that these are called pies and that Tescos can sell them !!!!
RAW!! had to go in the bin. More waste.
Tesco only mention they need cooking way down the small print. The meat is probably ok but the pastry is raw. So mine had to go in the bin. Two packs of them Talk about food wastage! Thanks Tesco. Why don't you warn us when you are selling raw food?
Do not buy
Do not buy these pies unless you want to spend 5 minutes trying to get the pie out of the foil onto which it sticks. Also mostly pastry little meat.
Beef pies
Good amount of filling
Couldn't find any meat in these pies. They were not as the picture showed.
Tasty
Very tasty pie but a little small.
Too small
These pies although quite tasty they are very small. A bit disappointed with them. Not as good as Tesco individual pies.