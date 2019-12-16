By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 4 Steak Pies 568G

2(16)Write a review
Tesco 4 Steak Pies 568G

One pie
  • Energy1270kJ 303kcal
    15%
  • Fat14.9g
    21%
  • Saturates6.9g
    35%
  • Sugars2.4g
    3%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 969kJ / 232kcal

Product Description

  • Shortcrust pastry base filled with pieces of steak in gravy, topped with a puff pastry lid.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com.
  • Tender pieces of beef steak cooked in a rich and meaty gravy.
  • At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using beef from farms operating to these standards.
  • Flaky puff pastry
  • Tender pieces of beef steak cooked in a rich and meaty gravy
  • Cook from frozen 32 mins
  • Pack size: 568g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Beef (23%), Palm Oil, Onion, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Purée, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Yeast Extract, Beef Extract, Glucose Syrup, Pea Protein, Tomato, Carrot Extract, Black Pepper, Sugar, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract, Thyme Extract, Laurel Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 200°C/ Gas 6
Remove outer packaging. Place the pie in its foil on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes or until pastry is golden brown.
Allow to stand for 2 minutes before serving.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in Ireland using beef from the U.K or Ireland

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Metal - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

568g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy969kJ / 232kcal1270kJ / 303kcal
Fat11.4g14.9g
Saturates5.3g6.9g
Carbohydrate23.1g30.3g
Sugars1.8g2.4g
Fibre1.5g2.0g
Protein8.5g11.1g
Salt0.6g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

16 Reviews

Average of 2.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Minced beef, not steak.

2 stars

This is a minced beef pie with a few steak chunks in it. The picture on the box is not accurate. It's messy to eat, but my family did like the taste.

Don’t buy

1 stars

Awful, hardly any filling and no taste. Surprised a Tesco would want to put their name on these.

No meat in this pie

1 stars

Absolutely no meat in this pie. Zero. Just gravy inside.

Do not waste your money !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

1 stars

These pies are the worst pies i have ever COME ACROSS ! There is more meat in one mini sausage roll than in a four packet of these pies . The space in between the pie filling ( so called filling ) is like the valleys in the southdowns ! Its shocking that these are called pies and that Tescos can sell them !!!!

RAW!! had to go in the bin. More waste.

3 stars

Tesco only mention they need cooking way down the small print. The meat is probably ok but the pastry is raw. So mine had to go in the bin. Two packs of them Talk about food wastage! Thanks Tesco. Why don't you warn us when you are selling raw food?

Do not buy

1 stars

Do not buy these pies unless you want to spend 5 minutes trying to get the pie out of the foil onto which it sticks. Also mostly pastry little meat.

Beef pies

5 stars

Good amount of filling

Couldn't find any meat in these pies. They were n

1 stars

Couldn't find any meat in these pies. They were not as the picture showed.

Tasty

4 stars

Very tasty pie but a little small.

Too small

3 stars

These pies although quite tasty they are very small. A bit disappointed with them. Not as good as Tesco individual pies.

1-10 of 16 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

