Kopparberg Pear 10x330ml

- Our Pear Cider is fermented using naturally formed soft water sourced close to our town and the finest quality pears. Light in colour and refreshingly fruity to taste, we hope you enjoy this very special cider as much as we did making it for you! Skål! (Cheers!)
- Sweden's original cider brand; made in our family owned brewery in Kopparberg Town in the heart of the country.
- 10 x 1.5 UK Units per can
- Pack size: 3300ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness.
Tasting Notes
ABV
4.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before, See Base of Can
Preparation and Usage
- Served chilled
Name and address
- Kopparbergs Bryggeri,
- 714 82 Kopparberg Town,
- Sweden.
Net Contents
10 x 330ml
