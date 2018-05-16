By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kopparberg Pear 10x330ml

Kopparberg Pear 10x330ml
£ 11.00
£3.34/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Our Pear Cider is fermented using naturally formed soft water sourced close to our town and the finest quality pears. Light in colour and refreshingly fruity to taste, we hope you enjoy this very special cider as much as we did making it for you! Skål! (Cheers!)
  • Sweden's original cider brand; made in our family owned brewery in Kopparberg Town in the heart of the country.
  • 10 x 1.5 UK Units per can
  • Please Drink Responsibly
  • UK Chief Medical Officers recommend men do not regularly exceed 3-4 units daily and women, 2-3 units daily
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Pack size: 3300ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness.

Tasting Notes

  • Our Pear Cider is fermented using naturally formed soft water sourced close to our town and the finest quality pears. Light in colour and refreshingly fruity to taste

ABV

4.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before, See Base of Can

Preparation and Usage

  • Served chilled

Name and address

  • Kopparbergs Bryggeri,
  • 714 82 Kopparberg Town,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • Kopparbergs Bryggeri,
  • 714 82 Kopparberg Town,
  • Sweden.
  • Consumer Contact +46 (0)580 886 02
  • www.kopparbergs.se
  • www.kopparberg.co.uk

Net Contents

10 x 330ml

