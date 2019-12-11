By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nescafe Azera Latte Instant Coffee 6 Servings 108G

3(40)Write a review
Nescafe Azera Latte Instant Coffee 6 Servings 108G
£ 2.99
£2.77/100g

Offer

Each mug** contains:
  • Energy297kJ 70kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.8g
    3%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars7.2g
    8%
  • Salt0.22g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1657 kJ

Product Description

  • A blend of Instant Coffee, Finely Ground Roasted Coffee Beans with Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar and Coconut Oil.
  • "Design packs are subject to availability - where multiple designs are available packs will be selected at random."
  • Create barista-inspired lattes at home with NESCAFÉ AZERA Latte. We made this one for everyone who likes their coffee to have a gentle touch.
  • Made with espresso, you can taste the quality of the smooth, coffee in each cup. Just add hot water and stir for a smooth, milky instant latte. Expertly made with espresso, from a blend of instant and finely ground roasted coffee beans and British cows' milk, our latte is crafted so that you can enjoy the creamy-tasting, barista-inspired lattes you love, whenever, wherever and however you want.
  • Part of our range of espresso-based coffee shop favourites, the NESCAFÉ AZERA Latte is the smoothest and milkiest of the bunch, and perfect if you like a long, mild coffee. If you're a lover of quality barista-style coffee and want to enjoy the comforting coffee flavour of a great latte at home, NESCAFÉ AZERA latte sachets are for you. And, our coffee is responsibly sourced - so that you can feel great about every cup.
  • It all starts with a NESCAFÉ
  • NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 75 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second!
  • The NESCAFÉ Plan
  • Did you know? As part of the NESCAFÉ Plan, we work directly with farmers and provide them with training and local assistance. Find out more about the NESCAFÉ Plan at www.nescafe.co.uk/nescafe-plan.
  • Why not explore the rest of our range of coffee shop favourites? Discover the strong, smooth intensity of our NESCAFÉ AZERA Flat White sachets, a premium frothy cappuccino with NESCAFÉ AZERA Cappuccino and a perfectly portable latte with NESCAFÉ AZERA Coffee To Go Latte.
  • Espresso-based latte sachets for barista-inspired coffee at home
  • Made with espresso
  • Single-serve sachets make it easy to prepare a latte in moments
  • Enjoy mellow coffee flavour and velvety foam in every cup
  • Quality coffee whenever, wherever and however you want
  • Pack size: 108g
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk Powder (42%), Glucose Syrup, Coffee (10%) [Instant Coffee (9.5%), Roast and Ground Coffee], Sugar, Coconut Oil, Lactose, Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (E340), Stabilisers (E331, E452), Thickener (E415), Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See Base of Pack

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Create your barista style latte
  • 1 Empty the contents of a sachet into your favourite mug
  • 2 Pour in 200 ml of hot (but not boiling) water & stir well
  • 3 Wait 20 secs.
  • 4 Give it a good stir again
  • Dissolve powder completely before placing a lid on any container such as a thermos or travel mug. To avoid the risk of burning, do not shake the container in order to dissolve the powder.

Number of uses

Makes 6 mugs

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestle Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Net Contents

6 x 18g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100ml**Per mug**% RI*
Energy 1657 kJ131 kJ297 kJ
-393 kcal31 kcal70 kcal4%
Fat 10.0g0.8g1.8g3%
of which: saturates 8.4g0.7g1.5g8%
Carbohydrate 56.9g4.5g10.2g4%
of which: sugars 39.9g3.1g7.2g8%
Fibre 3.9g0.3g0.7g-
Protein 16.6g1.3g3.0g6%
Salt 1.20g0.09g0.22g4%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One sachet + 200ml water, makes 230ml, used as basis for per 100ml----
Makes 6 mugs----

40 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Creamy texture and delicious taste

5 stars

I love how it dissolves so quickly which other brands do not do. Means I have a smooth, creamy latte in minutes!

I adore this coffee and for half price it’s an abs

5 stars

I adore this coffee and for half price it’s an absolute bargain☺️

PLEASE GO BACK TO THE ORIGINAL FORMULA

1 stars

I have bought this latte for years and now you have watered it down. I am very upset by this. I wont be buying anymore, PLEASE PLEASE go back to the original winning formula!

New recipe

1 stars

What on earth have you done to this delicious latte. I loved the original one but this new one is absolutely vile. It tastes of milk powder and chemicals so bad I had to throw it away. I can't believe how different you have managed to make it. Please please please bring back the original

Total Disaster

1 stars

I got hooked on your original Azera latte & no other coffee I tasted compared, not even to the famous coffee house I used to visit. Why oh why change something that tasted so good to the milky new tastelessness one you produce now. YUK is all I can say :-(

If something’s good why change it.

2 stars

What have you done to Azera? I adored the old recepie, it was so much like a barrista coffee and I didn’t mind paying the price for my indulgent treat, but it is now weak and insipid, even the Cappuccino is weaker and tasteless with less froth too. It would seem that this coffee has succumbed to the now ever increasing ‘cost cutting’ of ingredients. But I doubt whether my comments and the other negative comments will make a difference as you seem to give the same answer. I will, like others, be forced to find an alternative elsewhere.

Such a shame the recipe has changed!

1 stars

I used to love this Latte before the recipe changed. It now tastes like all of the run of the mill Latte's now and does not give you the aroma of fresh coffee. So disappointed and will not be buying them again. Please bring back the old taste Latte :(

A special example of shooting yourself in the foot

1 stars

I don't need to repeat what many have said below. You have taken a coffee with an excellent taste and aroma and turned it into an insipid liquid. Its appearance has also been spoiled with the loss of the brown hue. I am just eking out the last of the old packets, then I will not purchase them again. What a pity.

Used to like this coffee before changes

1 stars

Wasn't strong before, but now it is very weak and no taste of coffee - needs to be stronger.

Not as good as the old version

2 stars

I bought the new version made with espresso but it is not as good as the original

