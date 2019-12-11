Nescafe Azera Latte Instant Coffee 6 Servings 108G

Creamy texture and delicious taste
I love how it dissolves so quickly which other brands do not do. Means I have a smooth, creamy latte in minutes!
I adore this coffee and for half price it’s an absolute bargain☺️
PLEASE GO BACK TO THE ORIGINAL FORMULA
I have bought this latte for years and now you have watered it down. I am very upset by this. I wont be buying anymore, PLEASE PLEASE go back to the original winning formula!
New recipe
What on earth have you done to this delicious latte. I loved the original one but this new one is absolutely vile. It tastes of milk powder and chemicals so bad I had to throw it away. I can't believe how different you have managed to make it. Please please please bring back the original
Total Disaster
I got hooked on your original Azera latte & no other coffee I tasted compared, not even to the famous coffee house I used to visit. Why oh why change something that tasted so good to the milky new tastelessness one you produce now. YUK is all I can say :-(
If something’s good why change it.
What have you done to Azera? I adored the old recepie, it was so much like a barrista coffee and I didn’t mind paying the price for my indulgent treat, but it is now weak and insipid, even the Cappuccino is weaker and tasteless with less froth too. It would seem that this coffee has succumbed to the now ever increasing ‘cost cutting’ of ingredients. But I doubt whether my comments and the other negative comments will make a difference as you seem to give the same answer. I will, like others, be forced to find an alternative elsewhere.
Such a shame the recipe has changed!
I used to love this Latte before the recipe changed. It now tastes like all of the run of the mill Latte's now and does not give you the aroma of fresh coffee. So disappointed and will not be buying them again. Please bring back the old taste Latte :(
A special example of shooting yourself in the foot
I don't need to repeat what many have said below. You have taken a coffee with an excellent taste and aroma and turned it into an insipid liquid. Its appearance has also been spoiled with the loss of the brown hue. I am just eking out the last of the old packets, then I will not purchase them again. What a pity.
Used to like this coffee before changes
Wasn't strong before, but now it is very weak and no taste of coffee - needs to be stronger.
Not as good as the old version
I bought the new version made with espresso but it is not as good as the original