Nescafe Azera Cappuccino Instant Coffee 6 Serving 96G

FAR TOO MUCH Sugar
Glucose syrup AND sugar, no wonder the nation is obese. I happen to like Nescafe Azera Coffe Americana type. Wanted something to take on holls. Bought these as easy to stow in luggage. When in my hotel room I decided to treat myself I had the biggest shock for a long time. I had to spit this out. Far too much sugar unless you are in the habit of shovelling sugar into drinks three or four teaspoons at a time. I shall not be buying these again.
The Best Tasting Cappuccino For Me
Nescafe Azera Cappuccino for me is the nicest Cappuccino to drink. I pour the contents of the sachet into a mug (sometimes only half if a small cup). I add a small amount of hot water and make a paste. Then add a little milk, (and sugar if desired) then stir stir stir. Finally, add more hot water to fill the mug. The taste for me is so much better than any cafe supplied cappuccino, which I think these days tends to be 'watery' and overpriced.
Why degrade a market-leading product?
I had been buying the original version of this product regularly for some years. Without doubt the market-leader, the stand-out 'real coffee at home' product. Nothing else compared with it and was happy to pay the premium price. It has now been degraded to a tasteless, milky hot drink that does not even stand up to competitor products which sell at half its price. Nescafe have really dropped a clanger here and I've no doubt that its sales figures will reflect accordingly. Come on Nescafe, face up to it and ACT upon the overwhelming feedback from previously loyal customers.
Pale Shadow Of Original
This used to be lovely for an instant cappuccino and way ahead of the rest but now it's just another one of the also-rans. Can you please think about reintroducing the original. I'm sure lots of customers would buy it. Thank you.
New Recipe is a backward step
I have always enjoyed Nescafe Azera Cappuccino but I no longer buy it because I find the new recipe overly milky/creamy and lacking in the taste of coffee. The old recipe was far superior.
Lumpy
I bought this a few weeks ago and I genuinely don't know what it is. It does not taste or smell like coffee. I really love the Azera Americano range and thought I would love this but I was sadly mistaken. It does not dissolve fully and even after stirring for what feels like 10 minutes, it's just my hand feeling tired. I'm very disappointed in this product.
What a mistake!
I still have a stock of the old recipe, so carried out a comparison. How anyone could consider the new recipe an improvement is beyond me. It is now just a milky drink with very little taste. Please bring the original back!
Recipe change
The new recipe change is dreadful!! Please offer us the chance to buy the original recipe! Used to be really difficult to get these coffees in Asda because of their popularity, now the shelves are full of them!! They are on offer all the time and no wonder! Please offer us the chance to buy the original recipe!
You made a huge mistake!
Now it tastes like every other "guano". Congratulations. I want the old recipe back!
Hardly any taste
Just brought the “new” Azera cappuccino sachets but they are not nearly as strong flavour as they were before, not a good move Nestle!!