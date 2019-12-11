By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nescafe Azera Cappuccino Instant Coffee 6 Serving 96G

2.5(31)Write a review
Nescafe Azera Cappuccino Instant Coffee 6 Serving 96G
£ 2.99
£3.12/100g

Offer

Each mug** contains:
  • Energy257kJ 61kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.6g
    2%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars5.9g
    7%
  • Salt0.17g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1620 kJ

Product Description

  • A blend of Instant Coffee, Finely Ground Roasted Coffee Beans with Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar and Coconut Oil.
  • "Design packs are subject to availability - where multiple designs are available packs will be selected at random."
  • Calling all cappuccino fans: if you love full-flavoured, barista-quality coffee with plenty of froth, we've got you covered. Create barista-inspired cappuccinos at home with NESCAFÉ AZERA Cappuccino sachets. Just add hot water and stir to enjoy full-flavoured espresso-based coffee topped with a deliciously velvety foam. Crafted from a combination of instant and finely ground roasted coffee beans and British cows' milk, our cappuccino is the perfect partner - wherever, whenever and however you want it. Any time you want a delicious frothy coffee in an instant, the NESCAFÉ AZERA Cappuccino is here for you, froth-lovers.
  • Part of our range of coffee shop favourites, the NESCAFÉ AZERA Cappuccino is mild but full-flavoured, and it's perfect if you love the deep coffee taste and textured foam of the classic cappuccino. If you love barista-style coffee and want to enjoy the perfectly balanced comfort of a great cappuccino at home, NESCAFÉ AZERA instant cappuccino sachets are for you. And, our coffee is responsibly sourced - so that you can feel great about every cup.
  • It all starts with a NESCAFÉ
  • NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 75 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second!
  • The NESCAFÉ Plan
  • Did you know? As part of the NESCAFÉ Plan, we work directly with farmers and provide them with training and local assistance. Find out more about the NESCAFÉ Plan at www.nescafe.co.uk/nescafe-plan.
  • Why not explore the rest of our range of coffee shop favourites? Discover the rich velvety intensity of our NESCAFÉ AZERA Flat White sachets, a premium latte with NESCAFÉ AZERA Latte and a perfectly portable cappuccino to go with NESCAFÉ AZERA Coffee To Go Cappuccino
  • Espresso-based cappuccino sachets for barista-inspired coffee
  • Made with espresso
  • Prepare your velvety cappuccino in moments from a single-serve sachet
  • Topped with a smooth, velvety froth
  • Quality coffee whenever, wherever and however you want
  • Pack size: 96g
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk Powder (32%), Glucose Syrup, Coffee (15%) [Instant Coffee (14%), Roast and Ground Coffee], Coconut Oil, Sugar, Lactose, Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (E340), Stabilisers (E331, E452), Thickener (E415), Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See Base of Pack

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Create your barista style cappuccino
  • 1 Empty the contents of a sachet into your favourite mug
  • 2 Pour in 200 ml of hot (but not boiling) water & stir well
  • 3 Wait 20 secs.
  • 4 Give it a good stir again
  • Dissolve powder completely before placing a lid on any container such as a thermos or travel mug. To avoid the risk of burning, do not shake the container in order to dissolve the powder.

Number of uses

Makes 6 mugs

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestle Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.nescafe.co.uk
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestle Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

6 x 16g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100ml**Per mug**% RI*
Energy 1620 kJ109 kJ257 kJ
-385 kcal26 kcal61 kcal3%
Fat 10.1g0.7g1.6g2%
of which: saturates 8.5g0.6g1.4g7%
Carbohydrate 57.0g3.8g9.1g4%
of which: sugars 36.8g2.5g5.9g7%
Fibre 5.4g0.4g0.9g-
Protein 13.3g0.9g2.1g4%
Salt 1.04g0.07g0.17g3%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One sachet + 200ml water, makes 240ml, used as basis for per 100ml----
Makes 6 mugs----

31 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

FAR TOO MUCH Sugar

1 stars

Glucose syrup AND sugar, no wonder the nation is obese. I happen to like Nescafe Azera Coffe Americana type. Wanted something to take on holls. Bought these as easy to stow in luggage. When in my hotel room I decided to treat myself I had the biggest shock for a long time. I had to spit this out. Far too much sugar unless you are in the habit of shovelling sugar into drinks three or four teaspoons at a time. I shall not be buying these again.

The Best Tasting Cappuccino For Me

5 stars

Nescafe Azera Cappuccino for me is the nicest Cappuccino to drink. I pour the contents of the sachet into a mug (sometimes only half if a small cup). I add a small amount of hot water and make a paste. Then add a little milk, (and sugar if desired) then stir stir stir. Finally, add more hot water to fill the mug. The taste for me is so much better than any cafe supplied cappuccino, which I think these days tends to be 'watery' and overpriced.

Why degrade a market-leading product?

1 stars

I had been buying the original version of this product regularly for some years. Without doubt the market-leader, the stand-out 'real coffee at home' product. Nothing else compared with it and was happy to pay the premium price. It has now been degraded to a tasteless, milky hot drink that does not even stand up to competitor products which sell at half its price. Nescafe have really dropped a clanger here and I've no doubt that its sales figures will reflect accordingly. Come on Nescafe, face up to it and ACT upon the overwhelming feedback from previously loyal customers.

Pale Shadow Of Original

1 stars

This used to be lovely for an instant cappuccino and way ahead of the rest but now it's just another one of the also-rans. Can you please think about reintroducing the original. I'm sure lots of customers would buy it. Thank you.

New Recipe is a backward step

1 stars

I have always enjoyed Nescafe Azera Cappuccino but I no longer buy it because I find the new recipe overly milky/creamy and lacking in the taste of coffee. The old recipe was far superior.

Lumpy

1 stars

I bought this a few weeks ago and I genuinely don't know what it is. It does not taste or smell like coffee. I really love the Azera Americano range and thought I would love this but I was sadly mistaken. It does not dissolve fully and even after stirring for what feels like 10 minutes, it's just my hand feeling tired. I'm very disappointed in this product.

What a mistake!

1 stars

I still have a stock of the old recipe, so carried out a comparison. How anyone could consider the new recipe an improvement is beyond me. It is now just a milky drink with very little taste. Please bring the original back!

Recipe change

1 stars

The new recipe change is dreadful!! Please offer us the chance to buy the original recipe! Used to be really difficult to get these coffees in Asda because of their popularity, now the shelves are full of them!! They are on offer all the time and no wonder! Please offer us the chance to buy the original recipe!

You made a huge mistake!

1 stars

Now it tastes like every other "guano". Congratulations. I want the old recipe back!

Hardly any taste

2 stars

Just brought the “new” Azera cappuccino sachets but they are not nearly as strong flavour as they were before, not a good move Nestle!!

1-10 of 31 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

