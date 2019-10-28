Tropicana Orange & Mango Juice 300Ml
Product Description
- Orange & Mango Juice
- Enjoy Tropicana as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- - Tropicana Orange and Mango pure fruit juice is made from 100% pure pressed fruit
- - Get straight to the good stuff with Tropicana Orange and Mango Juice, blended with luxurious mangoes to bring an aromatic smoothness to our classic Tropicana Orange Juice
- - Give you day a lift with a bottle of Tropicana Orange and Mango Juice, perfect for on-the-go
- - Just one 150ml serving of delicious Tropicana Orange and Mango Juice provides 1 of your 5 daily portions of fruit and vegetables
- - Our tasty juices never contain added sugars and are designed for refreshment & enjoyment any moment of the day
- We've been making juice for over 70 years and still bring the same passion to the process as when we first started. The Tropicana story began with Anthony T. Rossi, who arrived in the U.S. with just $25 in his pocket. He founded Tropicana in 1947 with the mission of making the goodness of the finest fruit accessible to everyone. No matter how hard you look, you won't find anything but 100% pure fruit, vegetables and vitamins in Tropicana juices. We never add sugar, so you can rest assured that all that deliciousness is 100% pure and natural, straight from the fruit, and counts as 1 of your 5 a day.
- At Tropicana we are obsessed by juice. We are also driven by the desire to deliver great nutrition to everyone who drinks Tropicana. Have you tried the new Tropicana Essentials range? Tropicana's new range of Essentials juices is packed full of fruits, vitamins and veg - each flavour designed with your everyday health and wellness needs in mind.
- 100% pure pressed fruit
- No added sugar like all fruit juices
- Not from concentrate
- Pack size: 300ml
- Contains vitamin C which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Orange Juice (85%), Mango Puree (15%)
Storage
Keep refrigerated.For best before date please see lid.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before serving and use within 5 days of opening.
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Net Contents
300ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 150ml1 (%*)
|Energy
|201 kJ
|302 kJ
|-
|47 kcal
|71 kcal (4%*)
|Fat
|0g
|0g (0%*)
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g (0%*)
|Carbohydrate
|10g
|15g
|of which sugars2
|10g
|15g (17%)
|Fibre
|0.8g
|1.2g
|Protein
|0.8g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Vitamin C
|18mg (22%*)
|26mg (33%)
|1Average serving. This pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|2Contains naturally occurring sugars from juice
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
