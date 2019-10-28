Copella Apple Juice 300Ml

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
£ 1.19
£0.40/100ml

Each 150ml serving contains
  • Energy296 kJ 69 kcal
    3%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars15g
    17%
  • Salt0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 197 kJ

Product Description

  • Apple Juice.
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • 150ml provides one of your daily portions of fruit and vegetables
  • At Copella, we use hand-picked seasonal apples and expertly press them at Boxford Farm. We do it this way, so you can enjoy the true taste of nature.
  • 'Partnering with nature since 1969'
  • Pressed in Britain
  • Not from concentrate
  • Pack size: 300ml

Information

Ingredients

Apple Juice, Antioxidant: Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid)

Storage

Keep refrigeratedConsume within 4 days of opening. Best Before: See Cap

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Copella Fruit Juices,
  • Freepost,
  • LE4 918,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 5ZY.

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 mlper 150 ml (%*)
Energy 197 kJ296 kJ
-46 kcal69kcal (3%)
Fat 0 g0 g (0%)
of which saturates 0 g0 g (0%)
Carbohydrates11 g16 g
of which sugars110 g15 g (17%)
Fibre 0.7 g1.1 g
Protein 0.2 g0.3 g
Salt 0 g0 g (0%)
Vitamin C 61 mg (76%*)92 mg (114%)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
1Contains naturally occurring sugars from juice--
This pack contains 2 servings--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty apple juice

5 stars

Love the taste of this apple juice better quality and taste than similar apple juices sold in Tesco. Would be nice to buy this in a bigger size.

