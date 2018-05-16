By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Popchips Popped Potato Chips Thai Sweet Chili 85G

Popchips Popped Potato Chips Thai Sweet Chili 85G
£ 1.79
£2.11/100g
Per 23g serving
  • Energy396kJ 95kcal
    -%
  • Fat3.3g
    -%
  • Saturates0.3g
    -%
  • Sugars1.5g
    -%
  • Salt0.53g
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1720kj

Product Description

  • Thai sweet chilli popped potato chips
  • Hungry for more? Pop over to: popchips.co.uk
  • This is a no-fry zone.
  • Boiling in oil used to be something you did to your enemies. But crisp makers do it to potatoes. They must really hate potatoes. We don't, we love them. We take potatoes, add heat and pressure, then pop! It's a perfectly seasoned chip that tastes as good as fried. So eat popchips, and feel the love in every bite.
  • Half the fat of fried crisps*
  • * 50% less fat per 23g serving
  • Thai sweet chilli popchips 3.3g
  • Regular fried potato crisps 7.3g
  • Popped, not fried
  • An exotic fusion of sweet and spicy (no passport required)
  • Naturally delicious
  • 95 calories per serving
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial anything
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 85G

Information

Ingredients

58% Dried Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Seasoning (Sugar, Salt, Yeast Extract, Buttermilk Powder [Milk], Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Spices, Red Bell Pepper, Chilli Powder, Onion Powder, Acid: Citric Acid, Dried Parsley, Flavourings, Spice Extracts), Rice Flour, Potato Starch

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Popped in the EU

Number of uses

3.5+ servings per bag

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Popchips,
  • The Motherchip,
  • 7 Lyric Square,
  • London,
  • W6 0ED.

Return to

  • Fancy a chip chat?
  • 0800 0196 193
  • snackers@popchips.co.uk
  • Popchips,
  • The Motherchip,
  • 7 Lyric Square,
  • London,
  • W6 0ED.

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 23g
Energy 1720kj396kj
-411kcal95kcal
Fat 14g3.3g
of which saturates 1.3g0.3g
Carbohydrates 62g14g
of which sugars 6.7g1.5g
Fibre 4.2g1.0g
Protein 5.8g1.3g
Salt 2.3g0.53g

