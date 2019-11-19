Talisker Skye Single Malt Scotch 70Cl - Smoky

I keep coming back to this one.
I was a bit afraid of this one; I have had Talisker in the past and been overwhelmed by its alcoholic strength of 43% but when I saw this Talisker Skye I had to give it a go. It is an un-aged whisky, no 10 or 12 year old labels here, and it has a colossal alcoholic strength of 45.8% which is disguised by its lovely flavour of peat, smoke and a trace of caramel. It can easily handle that strength without overwhelming the palate and has along long finish that satisfies the taste senses. I keep coming back to this one: I love it ! And I have just ordered another bottle.