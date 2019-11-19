By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Talisker Skye Single Malt Scotch 70Cl - Smoky

5(1)Write a review
Talisker Skye Single Malt Scotch 70Cl - Smoky
£ 25.00
£35.72/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Skye Whisky
  • Produced at the oldest distillery on the Isle of Skye, Talisker Single Malt Scotch Whisky has been made by the sea since 1830, with its smell and taste instantly connecting you to its rugged maritime home. Every sip is a taste of the Isle of Skye itself, one of the most remote, windswept yet beautiful landscapes in Scotland.
  • Talisker Skye pays tribute to the rich varied landscape of Isle Of Skye - from soft, serene shores to the dark, jagged peaks of the Cuillin mountains. Introduced in 2015, Talisker Skye brings with it a well-rounded and sweet flavour profile packed with fresh citrus, sweet smoke, peppery spice and traditional Talisker maritime notes. It's matured in a combination of refill and toasted American oak casks, with a slightly higher proportion of toasted casks. Talisker Skye takes the distillery's classically rugged character and softens it out, while maintaining the smoky and sweet notes the distillery is known for. Best served neat or with a little water. More approachable, but undeniably Talisker, it's the ideal gift for those looking to explore the smoky world of Single Malts.
  • Talisker Single Malt Scotch Whisky is from the oldest distillery on the Isle of Skye
  • The San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2017 - Double Gold Medal
  • Well-balanced and approachable, with a lively interplay between sweetness, smoke & spice
  • Best served in a Talisker Rocks Glass, neat or with a little water
  • Matured in refill and toasted American oak casks, with a slightly higher proportion of toasted casks
  • A perfect gift for those looking to explore island single malt whiskies, known for their general smoky style
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Well-balanced and approachable, with a lively interplay between sweetness, smoke & spice

Alcohol Units

32.06

ABV

45.8% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • The Talisker Distillery,
  • Carbost,
  • Isle of Skye,
  • IV47 8SR,
  • Scotland.

Return to

  • The Talisker Distillery,
  • Carbost,
  • Isle of Skye,
  • IV47 8SR,
  • Scotland.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

I keep coming back to this one.

5 stars

I was a bit afraid of this one; I have had Talisker in the past and been overwhelmed by its alcoholic strength of 43% but when I saw this Talisker Skye I had to give it a go. It is an un-aged whisky, no 10 or 12 year old labels here, and it has a colossal alcoholic strength of 45.8% which is disguised by its lovely flavour of peat, smoke and a trace of caramel. It can easily handle that strength without overwhelming the palate and has along long finish that satisfies the taste senses. I keep coming back to this one: I love it ! And I have just ordered another bottle.

Usually bought next

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1L

£ 15.00
£15.00/litre

Bombay Sapphire Gin 1 Litre

£ 18.00
£18.00/litre

Offer

Glenmorangie The Original 70cl Single Malt Scotch Whisky

£ 25.00
£35.72/litre

Offer

Grey Goose L'original Vodka 700Ml

£ 25.00
£35.72/litre

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here