By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Vet's Kitchen Pork & Potato 2.2Kg

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Vet's Kitchen Pork & Potato 2.2Kg
£ 13.00
£5.91/kg

Product Description

  • Complete adult dog food
  • For further advice and information please visit www.vetskichen.co.uk
  • You can also get in touch with us by email contact@vetskitchen.co.uk or phone 0845 303 8643
  • Follow us on Facebook & Twitter
  • "Our foods contain only the finest, natural ingredients ensuring your dog gets the very best nutritional care. It's our prescription for a happy, healthy pet!"
  • Grain-free* sensitive diet
  • *Formulated without grains or cereals
  • Grain-Free Ingredients
  • Formulated for dogs with skin allergies or digestive upsets
  • No gluten containing ingredients
  • Hypoallergenic Formula
  • Formulated without soya, grain or dairy
  • No added artificial colours or preservatives
  • 'Novel' Protein and Carbohydrate
  • Ingredients not used in other diets so less likely to cause skin allergies or food intolerances
  • Great for Sensitive Digestion
  • Single source of protein
  • Only high-quality pork used for gentle digestion
  • Natural prebiotic, chicory for maintaining healthy gut flora
  • Helps Maintain Healthy Joints
  • Glucosamine, chondroitin and MSM for joint health
  • Promote Healthy Skin and Coat
  • Rich in Omega 3 & 6
  • Ideal for dogs with sensitive skin
  • Why Vet's Kitchen is Better Value
  • Our unique high-density formula is not only healthy for your dog, it is also packed with natural ingredients and energy, meaning smaller meals will satisfy your dog - and help each bag last longer. This means that, on average, feeding Vet's Kitchen costs around 1/3 as much as feeding wet foods in tins or pouches.
  • Added vet know-how
  • We are passionate about keeping your pets healthy. So much so, we established our own revolutionary in-house veterinary practice, Vet's Klinic, in 2012. At Vet's Klinic our vets and nurses see pets and their owners day-in, day-out and understand their wants, needs and health issues better than anyone. Just like Vet's Kitchen, the Vet's Klinic team share the same passion and advocacy towards improving pet nutrition. We have combined our veterinary team's expertise with the latest research to create foods that are not only delicious but will promote your dog's long-term health and wellbeing.
  • 2 Weeks
  • This bag contains two weeks' worth of food for a small (10kg) dog
  • Grain-free sensitive diet
  • Natural food designed by Vets
  • Formulated at Vet's Klinic
  • Glucosamine and chondroitin for healthy joints
  • Natural antioxidants
  • Novel protein and carbohydrate
  • Single source of protein
  • Great for sensitive digestion
  • Helps maintain healthy joints
  • Promote healthy skin and coat
  • Hypoallergenic - no added wheat, beef, soya, artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 2200G
  • Single source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Dried Pork (22%), Sweet Potato, Potato, Pork Fat, Peas, Beet Pulp, Lucerne, Pork Gravy, Chicory Pulp (2.4% as a source of Prebiotic FOS), Minerals, Vitamins, Glucosamine (177 mg/kg), Methylsulfonylmethane (177 mg/kg), Chondroitin Sulphate (124 mg/kg)

Allergy Information

  • No added wheat, beef, soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and use within 2 months of openingFor best before date see top of back of pack

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding Instructions
  • If your pet is new to Vet's Kitchen please ensure you introduce it slowly to gradually replace the old diet with Vet's Kitchen over the course of ten days. If you feed too much too soon, your pet could suffer from stomach upset or other digestive problems.
  • Feeding guide for your dog
  • Ensure fresh drinking water is always available.
  • Small dog (5-10kg): 95-155g per day
  • Medium dog (11-25kg): 155-310g per day
  • Large dog (26-40kg): 310-440g per day

Warnings

  • Warning: To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies, children and animals.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Pets' Kitchen Ltd,
  • Unit 3,
  • Callenders Industrial Estate,
  • Swindon,
  • SN5 7YW.

Return to

  • This product should reach you in perfect condition. If you are in any way unhappy with the product, please send a sample of the product, the top of this pack showing the Best Before Date, production details and details of where and when you purchased the product to:
  • Pets' Kitchen Ltd,
  • Unit 3,
  • Callenders Industrial Estate,
  • Swindon,
  • SN5 7YW.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Telephone: 0845 303 8643
  • Email: contact@vetskitchen.co.uk

Net Contents

2.2kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(Analytical Constituents)
Crude protein24%
Crude oils and fats14%
Crude fibres3.5%
Crude ash6.5%
Omega 61.49%
Omega 3 0.21%
Vitamin A (retinyl acetate)25,607 IU
Vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol)1,722 IU
Vitamin E (alpha tocopherol acetate)191 IU
Zinc Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate356 mg
Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate296 mg
Ferrous Sulphate Monohydrate321 mg
Ferrous Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate21 mg
Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate117 mg
Cupric Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate53 mg
Cupric Sulphate Pentahydrate42 mg
Calcium Iodate Anhydrous1.64 mg
Sodium Selenite0.53 mg
Nutritional Additives per kg-
Vitamins:-
Trace Elements:-

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies, children and animals.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Lily's Kitchen Lamb Hotpot Tin Dog Food 400G

£ 2.25
£5.63/kg

Lily's Kitchen Wild Stew Tinned Dog Food 400G

£ 2.25
£5.63/kg

Wagtastic Chewy Chicken Twists Dog Chew Treats 320G

£ 7.50
£23.44/kg

Tesco Strong Kitchen Foil 10M X 290Mm

£ 1.50
£0.15/metre
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here