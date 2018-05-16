Vet's Kitchen Pork & Potato 2.2Kg

Product Description
- Complete adult dog food
www.vetskichen.co.uk
contact@vetskitchen.co.uk or phone 0845 303 8643
- "Our foods contain only the finest, natural ingredients ensuring your dog gets the very best nutritional care. It's our prescription for a happy, healthy pet!"
- Grain-free* sensitive diet
- *Formulated without grains or cereals
- Grain-Free Ingredients
- Formulated for dogs with skin allergies or digestive upsets
- No gluten containing ingredients
- Hypoallergenic Formula
- Formulated without soya, grain or dairy
- No added artificial colours or preservatives
- 'Novel' Protein and Carbohydrate
- Ingredients not used in other diets so less likely to cause skin allergies or food intolerances
- Great for Sensitive Digestion
- Single source of protein
- Only high-quality pork used for gentle digestion
- Natural prebiotic, chicory for maintaining healthy gut flora
- Helps Maintain Healthy Joints
- Glucosamine, chondroitin and MSM for joint health
- Promote Healthy Skin and Coat
- Rich in Omega 3 & 6
- Ideal for dogs with sensitive skin
- Why Vet's Kitchen is Better Value
- Our unique high-density formula is not only healthy for your dog, it is also packed with natural ingredients and energy, meaning smaller meals will satisfy your dog - and help each bag last longer. This means that, on average, feeding Vet's Kitchen costs around 1/3 as much as feeding wet foods in tins or pouches.
- Added vet know-how
- We are passionate about keeping your pets healthy. So much so, we established our own revolutionary in-house veterinary practice, Vet's Klinic, in 2012. At Vet's Klinic our vets and nurses see pets and their owners day-in, day-out and understand their wants, needs and health issues better than anyone. Just like Vet's Kitchen, the Vet's Klinic team share the same passion and advocacy towards improving pet nutrition. We have combined our veterinary team's expertise with the latest research to create foods that are not only delicious but will promote your dog's long-term health and wellbeing.
- 2 Weeks
- This bag contains two weeks' worth of food for a small (10kg) dog

- Natural food designed by Vets
- Formulated at Vet's Klinic
- Glucosamine and chondroitin for healthy joints
- Natural antioxidants
- Novel protein and carbohydrate

- Great for sensitive digestion
- Helps maintain healthy joints
- Promote healthy skin and coat
- Hypoallergenic - no added wheat, beef, soya, artificial colours or flavours
- Pack size: 2200G

Information
Ingredients
Dried Pork (22%), Sweet Potato, Potato, Pork Fat, Peas, Beet Pulp, Lucerne, Pork Gravy, Chicory Pulp (2.4% as a source of Prebiotic FOS), Minerals, Vitamins, Glucosamine (177 mg/kg), Methylsulfonylmethane (177 mg/kg), Chondroitin Sulphate (124 mg/kg)
Allergy Information
- No added wheat, beef, soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and use within 2 months of openingFor best before date see top of back of pack
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding Instructions
- If your pet is new to Vet's Kitchen please ensure you introduce it slowly to gradually replace the old diet with Vet's Kitchen over the course of ten days. If you feed too much too soon, your pet could suffer from stomach upset or other digestive problems.
- Feeding guide for your dog
- Ensure fresh drinking water is always available.
- Small dog (5-10kg): 95-155g per day
- Medium dog (11-25kg): 155-310g per day
- Large dog (26-40kg): 310-440g per day
Warnings
- Warning: To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies, children and animals.
Name and address
- Pets' Kitchen Ltd,
- Unit 3,
- Callenders Industrial Estate,
- Swindon,
- SN5 7YW.
Return to
- This product should reach you in perfect condition. If you are in any way unhappy with the product, please send a sample of the product, the top of this pack showing the Best Before Date, production details and details of where and when you purchased the product to:








Net Contents
2.2kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(Analytical Constituents)
|Crude protein
|24%
|Crude oils and fats
|14%
|Crude fibres
|3.5%
|Crude ash
|6.5%
|Omega 6
|1.49%
|Omega 3
|0.21%
|Vitamin A (retinyl acetate)
|25,607 IU
|Vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol)
|1,722 IU
|Vitamin E (alpha tocopherol acetate)
|191 IU
|Zinc Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate
|356 mg
|Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate
|296 mg
|Ferrous Sulphate Monohydrate
|321 mg
|Ferrous Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate
|21 mg
|Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate
|117 mg
|Cupric Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate
|53 mg
|Cupric Sulphate Pentahydrate
|42 mg
|Calcium Iodate Anhydrous
|1.64 mg
|Sodium Selenite
|0.53 mg
|Nutritional Additives per kg
|-
|Vitamins:
|-
|Trace Elements:
|-
Safety information
Warning: To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies, children and animals.
