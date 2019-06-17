Bombay Dry Gin 1 Litre

Product Description
- London Dry Gin
- Based on a 1761 recipe, the heart of Bombay London Dry Gin is its unique distillation process, vapour infusion.
- Unlike many other gins, which boil their botanicals directly in the spirit, the 8 exotic botanicals in Bombay London Dry Gin are hand placed in a perforated copper basket.
- The spirit vapour passes through the copper basket delicately infusing the spirit with the aromatic flavours of the botanicals.
- This way Bombay London Dry Gin acquires a subtle, full flavour taste which makes it such a rounded and distinctive gin.
- Traditional single fold distillation
- Eight hand selected botanicals
- From a 1761 recipe
- Distilled from grain
- Pack size: 1l
Information
Alcohol Units
37.5
ABV
37.5% vol
Country
England
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Distributor address
- Bacardi-Martini Ltd,
- Kings Worthy,
- Winchester,
- Hampshire,
- SO23 7TW,
- England.
Return to
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
1l ℮
