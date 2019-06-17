By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bombay Dry Gin 1 Litre

Bombay Dry Gin 1 Litre
£ 19.00
£19.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • London Dry Gin
  • Based on a 1761 recipe, the heart of Bombay London Dry Gin is its unique distillation process, vapour infusion.
  • Unlike many other gins, which boil their botanicals directly in the spirit, the 8 exotic botanicals in Bombay London Dry Gin are hand placed in a perforated copper basket.
  • The spirit vapour passes through the copper basket delicately infusing the spirit with the aromatic flavours of the botanicals.
  • This way Bombay London Dry Gin acquires a subtle, full flavour taste which makes it such a rounded and distinctive gin.
  • Traditional single fold distillation
  • Eight hand selected botanicals
  • From a 1761 recipe
  • Distilled from grain
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Alcohol Units

37.5

ABV

37.5% vol

Country

England

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Distributor address

  • Bacardi-Martini Ltd,
  • Kings Worthy,
  • Winchester,
  • Hampshire,
  • SO23 7TW,
  • England.

Return to

  • Bacardi-Martini Ltd,
  • Kings Worthy,
  • Winchester,
  • Hampshire,
  • SO23 7TW,
  • England.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

1l ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

