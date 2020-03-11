By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Imperial Leather Marshmallow Shower Gel 250Ml

5(1)Write a review
£ 0.90
£0.36/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Shower gel, body wash, shower, washing, wash, pampering, suitable for all skin types, imperial leather, marshmallow, marshmallow fragrance, limited edition, icons shower gel
  • Sweeten up your daily shower routine with our new Icons shower gel.
  • A deliciously indulgent fragrance that will leave your skin feeling beautifully soft.
  • Imperial Leather Indulgent Shower Gel: Sweeten up your daily shower routine with Imperial Leather limited edition Mallowmazing Icons shower gel. With a deliciously indulgent marshmallow fragrance, this delicious shower gel will leave your skin feeling beautifully soft and smelling sweetly fragrant.
  • This shower gel will leave your skin beautifully soft and Full of Wonderful
  • This body wash produces a rich and creamy lather
  • A sweet and delicious marshmallow fragrance
  • Limited Edition Icons Shower Gel
  • Shower gel designed to leave your skin smelling sweetly fragrant
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropryl Betaine, Parfum, Althaea Officinallis (Marshmallow) Root Extract, Glycerin, Polyquaternium-7, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, PEG-6 Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, Lactic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Chloride, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, C11-15 Pareth-7, C11-15 Pareth-40, Diethylamino Hydrogxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Linalool, CI 14700, CI 19140

Produce of

Made in the UK

Warnings

  • As with all cleansers, if the product gets into eyes, rinse well with water.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Freepost,
  • PZ Cussons (UK) Ltd.,
  • 3500 Aviator Way,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 5TG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Freepost,
  • PZ Cussons (UK) Ltd.,
  • 3500 Aviator Way,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 5TG,
  • UK.
  • UK Free phone +44(0)800 581 001
  • PZ Cussons (Europe) Ltd.,
  • 'C' Ardilaun Ct.,
  • 112-114 St Stephens Green,
  • Dublin,
  • D02 TD28,

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Delicious my skin loves it.

5 stars

Skin friendly and lovely aroma.

