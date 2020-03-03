By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Raspberries 150G

3(4)Write a review
Tesco Finest Raspberries 150G
£ 2.25
£15.00/kg

Offer

Per 80g
  • Energy106kJ 25kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars3.7g
    4%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 133kJ / 32kcal

Product Description

  • Raspberries.
  • Delicately Hand picked Expertly selected for their intense aromatic flavour and plump texture
  
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Raspberry

Storage

Keep refrigerated. To give best flavour bring to room temperature before eating.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Morocco, Portugal, Spain

Number of uses

1-2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

various

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy133kJ / 32kcal106kJ / 25kcal
Fat0.3g0.2g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate4.6g3.7g
Sugars4.6g3.7g
Fibre2.5g2.0g
Protein1.4g1.1g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C32mg (40%NRV)26mg (33%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

I shop online so am unable to pick them myself. Mo

3 stars

I shop online so am unable to pick them myself. Most often they send the short dates and they turn mushy quite quickly When they Send the good dates the raspberries are quite delicious.

Nice size firm and tasty

5 stars

Nice size firm and tasty

Awful plastic packaging, don't buy

1 stars

I no longer buy due to plastic packaging

Lovely flavour but short date

4 stars

Delivered on a Wednesday, out of date the next day, this is the 2nd time this has happened, very disappointed as they were for an elderly lady. I wasn't at home when they were delivered.

