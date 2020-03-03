Tesco Finest Raspberries 150G

I shop online so am unable to pick them myself. Mo
I shop online so am unable to pick them myself. Most often they send the short dates and they turn mushy quite quickly When they Send the good dates the raspberries are quite delicious.
Nice size firm and tasty
Awful plastic packaging, don't buy
I no longer buy due to plastic packaging
Lovely flavour but short date
Delivered on a Wednesday, out of date the next day, this is the 2nd time this has happened, very disappointed as they were for an elderly lady. I wasn't at home when they were delivered.