Tesco Raspberries 250G

Tesco Raspberries 250G
£ 3.00
£12.00/kg
80g contains
  • Energy106kJ 25kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars3.7g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 133kJ / 32kcal

Product Description

  • Raspberries
  • Raspberries Selected when ripe, fragrant and bursting with flavour
  • Delicately Hand picked Selected when ripe, fragrant and bursting with flavour
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Raspberry

Storage

For maximum freshness, keep refrigerated. To give best flavour bring to room temperature before eating. Wash before use.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom,Republic of Ireland,Kenya,Mexico,Morocco,Portugal,South Africa,Spain,USA,Zimbabwe

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains80g contains
Energy133kJ / 32kcal106kJ / 25kcal
Fat0.3g0.2g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate4.6g3.7g
Sugars4.6g3.7g
Fibre2.5g2.0g
Protein1.4g1.1g
Salt0g0g
Vitamin C32.0mg (40%NRV)25.6mg (32%NRV)













8 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Will not buy again

2 stars

Always found the smaller punnetts sweet and juicy but this was dreadful, really sour.

Yuk!

1 stars

Bought these yesterday with a bb date of 17.11.19 and had to thrown them out today. They were disintegrating and tasted awful. For some reason they also smelled of really strong aftershave which I also noticed on some fresh veg last week and thought was a one off (apparently not)? Seems to me maybe some pickers and packers are not wearing gloves maybe. Wont be buying these again - total waste of money.

poor quality

1 stars

poor quality

Expiry datess

2 stars

Delivered 16th,expires 17th....poor

Family favourite

5 stars

Love these. Full of flavour and always on my list.

good no osquisy raspberries they last me 3 days a

5 stars

good no osquisy raspberries they last me 3 days and they are still good

These were mouldy on last weeks order

1 stars

These were mouldy on last weeks order

Arrived on the 7th with use by date of the 8th and

1 stars

Arrived on the 7th with use by date of the 8th and can’t refund online!

