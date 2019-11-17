Tesco Raspberries 250G

Will not buy again
Always found the smaller punnetts sweet and juicy but this was dreadful, really sour.
Yuk!
Bought these yesterday with a bb date of 17.11.19 and had to thrown them out today. They were disintegrating and tasted awful. For some reason they also smelled of really strong aftershave which I also noticed on some fresh veg last week and thought was a one off (apparently not)? Seems to me maybe some pickers and packers are not wearing gloves maybe. Wont be buying these again - total waste of money.
poor quality
Expiry datess
Delivered 16th,expires 17th....poor
Family favourite
Love these. Full of flavour and always on my list.
good no osquisy raspberries they last me 3 days a
good no osquisy raspberries they last me 3 days and they are still good
These were mouldy on last weeks order
Arrived on the 7th with use by date of the 8th and
Arrived on the 7th with use by date of the 8th and can’t refund online!