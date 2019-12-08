By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Raspberries 150G

2.5(24)Write a review
Tesco Raspberries 150G
£ 2.00
£13.34/kg
80g contains
  • Energy106kJ 25kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars3.7g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 133kJ / 32kcal

Product Description

  • Raspberries
  • Raspberries Selected when ripe, fragrant and bursting with flavour
  • Delicately Hand picked Selected when ripe, fragrant and bursting with flavour
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Raspberry

Storage

For maximum freshness, keep refrigerated. To give best flavour bring to room temperature before eating. Wash before use.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom,Republic of Ireland,Kenya,Mexico,Morocco,Portugal,South Africa,Spain,USA,Zimbabwe

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains80g contains
Energy133kJ / 32kcal106kJ / 25kcal
Fat0.3g0.2g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate4.6g3.7g
Sugars4.6g3.7g
Fibre2.5g2.0g
Protein1.4g1.1g
Salt0g0g
Vitamin C32.0mg (40%NRV)25.6mg (32%NRV)

24 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Had some kind of black gunk on most of them - not

2 stars

Had some kind of black gunk on most of them - not a fan...

Used by date was the day after delivery.

1 stars

Used by date was the day after delivery.

Poor quality Raspberries

1 stars

Delivered Monday eat by date was Wednesday (although not down as short life on receipt) looked ok initially through packaging until you open them all black on the undersides in the bin they went - out of pocket once again!!!

Remove plastic

1 stars

Remove plastic

Great taste

4 stars

Good quality, children love them and they taste great, sweet and juicy.

longer use by ate needed for freshness

3 stars

The use by date was the very next day after delivery and the fruit was not at its best

Unbelievably tasty and moorish.

5 stars

It was brilliant quality. Mouthwatering!

Expiry date on the day after delivery

3 stars

Delivered p.m. On 12th June - expiry/use by date of 13th.

Poor quality

1 stars

Two weeks in a row the shelf life has been the next day, and raspberries already going off.

Could be better!

3 stars

I often get sent raspberries with a short life date - they are mouldy 2 days later. Pickers - please check quality :-)

