Tesco Raspberries 150G

Had some kind of black gunk on most of them - not a fan...
Used by date was the day after delivery.
Poor quality Raspberries
Delivered Monday eat by date was Wednesday (although not down as short life on receipt) looked ok initially through packaging until you open them all black on the undersides in the bin they went - out of pocket once again!!!
Remove plastic
Great taste
Good quality, children love them and they taste great, sweet and juicy.
longer use by ate needed for freshness
The use by date was the very next day after delivery and the fruit was not at its best
Unbelievably tasty and moorish.
It was brilliant quality. Mouthwatering!
Expiry date on the day after delivery
Delivered p.m. On 12th June - expiry/use by date of 13th.
Poor quality
Two weeks in a row the shelf life has been the next day, and raspberries already going off.
Could be better!
I often get sent raspberries with a short life date - they are mouldy 2 days later. Pickers - please check quality :-)