Tesco Finest Strawberries 300G

Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Strawberries 300G
£ 2.25
£7.50/kg
Per 80g serving
  • Energy102kJ 24kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars4.8g
    5%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 128kJ / 30kcal

Product Description

  • Strawberries.
  • Delicately hand picked. Expertly selected for their luscious flavour and glossy appearance, bursting with sweetness.
  Delicately Hand picked. Expertly selected for their luscious flavour and glossy appearance, bursting with sweetness.
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

Strawberry

Storage

Keep refrigerated. To give best flavour bring to room temperature before eating.

Produce of

Produce of

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

various

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy128kJ / 30kcal102kJ / 24kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate6.0g4.8g
Sugars6.0g4.8g
Fibre1.1g0.9g
Protein0.8g0.6g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C77mg (96%NRV)62mg (78%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

8 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Help other customers like you

This product which I bought 30th August wasinedibl

1 stars

This product which I bought 30th August wasinedible. Very hard and tasteless. I was very disappointed.

Short date

3 stars

Delivered today, 18th with a best before date of tomorrow. Not happy with the extremely short date on them.

Awful crunchy winter strawberries - in August??

2 stars

Who on earth gave these Finest status? The variety is Driscoll's... The name may ring a bell as they are the awful turnip strawberries - you know the awful winter ones that have the huge white turnip core and are crunchy, and we put up with because it's the best you'll get shipped several hundred miles in winter. Equally bewildering is why a British grower would willing grow these turnips as a 'prized' summer crop! Save your money and buy ANY other strawberries but these - at least they won't crunch!

Zara the best Strawberries

5 stars

These are the best strawberries I have ever tasted. I only eat British strawberries, they have the best flavour. Zara has texture and taste second to none.@

already mould on the date when its arrival. very d

1 stars

already mould on the date when its arrival. very disappointed on the finest range

Tasteless.

2 stars

These are likely to be the best looking Strawberries you will ever see, unfortunately they don't taste like Strawberries which is a pity.

Sweet & tasty

4 stars

Sweet & tasty

These are not finest very small and bitter don’t b

1 stars

These are not finest very small and bitter don’t buy waste of money

