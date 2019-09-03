Tesco Finest Strawberries 300G

This product which I bought 30th August wasinedibl
This product which I bought 30th August wasinedible. Very hard and tasteless. I was very disappointed.
Short date
Delivered today, 18th with a best before date of tomorrow. Not happy with the extremely short date on them.
Awful crunchy winter strawberries - in August??
Who on earth gave these Finest status? The variety is Driscoll's... The name may ring a bell as they are the awful turnip strawberries - you know the awful winter ones that have the huge white turnip core and are crunchy, and we put up with because it's the best you'll get shipped several hundred miles in winter. Equally bewildering is why a British grower would willing grow these turnips as a 'prized' summer crop! Save your money and buy ANY other strawberries but these - at least they won't crunch!
Zara the best Strawberries
These are the best strawberries I have ever tasted. I only eat British strawberries, they have the best flavour. Zara has texture and taste second to none.@
already mould on the date when its arrival. very disappointed on the finest range
Tasteless.
These are likely to be the best looking Strawberries you will ever see, unfortunately they don't taste like Strawberries which is a pity.
Sweet & tasty
These are not finest very small and bitter don’t buy waste of money